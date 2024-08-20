Citizen Can: A Guide To Good Citizenship By John L. Hurlbut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author John L. Hurlbut releases his latest work, "Citizen Can," an insightful exploration into the essence of good citizenship. In this thought-provoking book, Hurlbut draws from his own life experiences, shaping a narrative that encourages readers to reflect on their roles as citizens and the impact of positive civic engagement."Citizen Can" delves into the heart of good citizenship, using the United States as a case study with global implications. Hurlbut articulates the core principles of good citizenship, drawing examples from his own life and providing insights into the values that define the nation. The book features quotes on citizenship from every U.S. President, highlighting the enduring importance of civic responsibility.The narrative progresses to address obstacles hindering the development of good citizens and offers solutions to the challenges faced in the 21st century. Hurlbut's work is a call to action, urging readers to embody the characteristics necessary for effective citizenship.John L. Hurlbut, an embodiment of the American citizen, shares a compelling journey in "Citizen Can." Born into humble beginnings in rural Virginia, Hurlbut served honorably in Vietnam before pursuing education at Fordham University in New York City. With an extensive career in finance and leadership roles, Hurlbut credits his values of love and the golden rule, instilled by his grandmother, as guiding principles throughout his life. Married for 50 years to his lifetime mate, Nena, Hurlbut cherishes his family, including two adult children, Greg and Kathy, and two grandchildren, Ryan and Ethan.Citizen Can is now available on Amazon:

John L Hurlbut

