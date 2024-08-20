Journalists Rally Against Somalia’S Information Clampdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Somalia, a new legislative proposal, the Official Information Bill (OIB), is causing alarm among press freedom organizations.



The bill, passed by the Council of Ministers and pending Parliament approval, seeks to regulate information distribution. However, press advocates argue it threatens the foundational principles of the nation.



Groups such as the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ ), the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have united in opposition.



Additionally, the African Freedom of Information Centre (Afic) and the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) have joined them in this stance.



They claim the bill would impede journalists' abilities to investigate and report on governmental affairs. This activity is guaranteed by both Somalia's constitution and international human rights standards.







The press bodies are particularly concerned about the bill's vague and broad exemptions related to confidentiality.



They believe these exemptions would block access to essential information without a clear justification of harm or public interest.



Such restrictions, they argue, infringe on the public's right to know and contradict the principles of transparency.

Balancing State Secrets and Transparency

The Somali government defends the bill, citing the need to protect state secrets. They aim to prevent sensitive information from reaching groups like al-Shabaab.



They assert that controlling the sources of governmental information is crucial to ensuring that critical documents are safeguarded.



However, the secrecy surrounding the bill's drafting process, which lacked any public or stakeholder consultation, has led to criticisms of its legitimacy. There are also fears that it could foster a secretive governmental culture prone to corruption.



Critics also note that the bill's ambiguous definitions, especially regarding national security, could allow for the unjust withholding of information.



This, they warn, could shield government activities from necessary public scrutiny, erode the right to information, and potentially enable abuses of power.



The debate over this bill is set against the backdrop of Somalia's challenging environment for journalists , who face significant risks, including violence and persecution.



The outcome of this legislative process could either reinforce or undermine efforts to ensure transparency and accountability. This is crucial in one of the world's most precarious regions for press freedom.

MENAFN20082024007421016031ID1108582179