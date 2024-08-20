Ghana’S Strategic Move: A $12 Billion Oil Platform For Economic And Energy Progress

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 19, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana inaugurated the Hub project in Nawule, Western Region. This significant initiative marks a bold step towards the nation's independence.



The $12 billion project, set to unfold in three phases, aims to boost Ghana's position in the African energy landscape and promote long-term economic growth.



The hub is strategically positioned to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area. This will enable Ghana to influence intra-African trade, reduce costs, and decrease dependency on external sources.



The project's scope includes constructing a refinery capable of processing 300,000 barrels of oil daily, along with a petrochemical plant and extensive storage and port facilities.



However, this setup aims to diversify and strengthen Ghana 's energy sector while efficiently linking it to regional markets.







The new high-capacity refinery and petrochemical plant will boost Ghana's industrial capabilities, drive technological growth, and enhance international collaborations.



President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the Petroleum Hub would complement existing facilities and target emerging markets. This approach aims to expand Ghana's economic footprint without undercutting regional competitors.

The Ghana Petroleum Hub Project

The project is anticipated to create about 780,000 jobs, potentially stabilizing Ghana's economy and currency.



Environmental considerations are integral, including the deployment of advanced technologies and green zones to protect local biodiversity.



In addition, the TCP-UIC consortium, chosen for its expertise and financial capabilities, will spearhead the first phase.



The project also promises substantial local benefits, including significant compensation for landowners in the Jomoro region.



Additionally, the Jomoro Petroleum Hub Development Corporation will oversee the development. The government also plans to train 200,000 Ghanaians for various project roles, with a focus on empowering local residents.



The launch event brought together key stakeholders from government, traditional leadership, and the private sector.



All of them collectively endorsed the project's potential to significantly transform Ghana's economic and energy sectors.

