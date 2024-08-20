Autumn Brands Cannabis Farm Makes Blue Ribbon History At The Ventura County Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The pesticide-free Limonene Liftoff 3.5g flower jar is the first-ever cannabis Blue Ribbon winner

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autumn Brands , known for its unwavering commitment to producing clean, spray-free cannabis and cultivating potent strains, has made history as the first cannabis to receive a Blue Ribbon at the Ventura County Fair. The award-winning product, the Limonene Liftoff 3.5g flower jar, stood out for its captivating qualities and unique effects.“We were thrilled to participate in the inaugural cannabis contest at the Ventura County Fair. Submitting our Limonene Liftoff 3.5g flower jar for judging alongside other local entries, we were honored to receive first place, making us the first cannabis farm to win the Ventura blue ribbon,” says Autumn Brands CSO Hanna Brand.“Attending the show and accepting the ribbon was a proud moment, and it was a great opportunity to display Autumn Brands in the agriculture center. We connected with many loyal supporters and introduced our farm to a whole new audience.”Autumn Brands is dedicated to excellence in the cannabis industry with a commitment to providing consumers with clean cannabis that elevates both mind and spirit. Limonene Liftoff's flavor profile is captivating, unique, and delightful, blending sweet candy and zesty lemon. The strain was bred by Grandiflora Mark, pheno-hunted by Purple City Genetics, and is one of the loudest flowers grown at the Autumn Brands farm. The aroma of Limonene Liftoff is best described as a giant bowl of Green Sour Skittles, and the flower is a vibrant mix of dark and lime green with hues of purple and plenty of sparkly bag appeal. To find Autumn Brands products in Ventura County, visit .Setting an industry standard, Autumn Brands grows flower powered by natural sunlight, spray-free and irrigated by recirculated artesian water, then entirely hand-selected and hand-trimmed. For more information about Autumn Brands, visit .###About Autumn Brands:The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses traditional farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to the purity of our products with rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more effort, time, and attention, but keeping our flower pure is worth it. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community, and the environment. For more information, follow us on @AutumnBrands, visit , or email ....

