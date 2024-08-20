Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Size To Worth USD 114.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 11.15%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Size was Valued at USD 39.9 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 114.8 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Co., Ltd, Technologies Co., Ltd, BioIntelliSense, Inc, Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Fossil Group, Inc, Oura Ltd, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Amazfit, And Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 39.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 114.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.15% during the projected period.









Devices that are placed on the body and used to monitor various aspects of a patient's health are known as wearable healthcare technology. Wearable healthcare devices are electronic devices that individuals can put on their bodies to monitor different health parameters, gather data, and get insights into their overall well-being. The growing trend of preventative healthcare, enhanced self-awareness of one's health, and advancements in sensor technology have all contributed to the growing popularity of these devices. The demand for proactive health management and growing fitness awareness contributed to a considerable increase in the adoption of wearable healthcare devices. As the benefits of wearable technology for fitness monitoring become more widely recognized, it is growing into a vital instrument for individuals striving to maintain a healthy lifestyle. These devices, which include smartwatches and trackers, assist users in monitoring various aspects of their physical well-being. However, the increasing dependence on wearable healthcare devices for continuous health monitoring has raised major issues about the security and privacy of sensitive health data.

Browse key industry insights spread across 235 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Activity Monitors/Trackers, Smartwatch, Smart Clothing, Hearables, Trackers, and Paths), By Application (Sports and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare, General Health and Fitness), By Distribution Channels (Pharmacies, e-Commerce, and Hypermarkets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The smartwatch segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global wearable healthcare devices market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global wearable healthcare devices market is divided into activity monitors/trackers, smartwatches, smart clothing, hearables, trackers, and paths. Among these, the smartwatches segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global wearable healthcare devices market during the projected timeframe. Wearable technology with multiple uses, smartwatches are more than simply fitness trackers. In addition to offering several functions like heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications, fitness tracking, and connection with third-party applications, they usually have a digital display.

The general health and fitness segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global wearable healthcare devices market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global wearable healthcare devices market is divided into sports and fitness, remote patient monitoring, home healthcare, and general health and fitness. Among these, the general health and fitness segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global wearable healthcare devices market during the projected timeframe. In the general health and fitness sector, the focus on physical fitness and lifestyle management is growing, as is the trend of tracking health status in real-time.

The e-commerce segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global wearable healthcare devices market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end users, the global wearable healthcare devices market is divided into pharmacies, e-commerce, and hypermarkets. Among these, the healthcare segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global wearable healthcare devices market during the estimated period. E-commerce includes the sale of wearables through online shopping sites and digital marketplaces. Online sellers allow buyers to browse, assess, and buy a variety of wearables.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global wearable healthcare devices market over the forecast period. Numerous factors, such as reimbursement laws, high per capita spending on cutting-edge technologies, market companies continued focus on creating ground-breaking wearable devices in the US and Canada, government spending increases, and state investments, are responsible for this region's leadership position.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global wearable healthcare devices market during the projected timeframe. The Asia-Pacific region has grown as a result of the increased focus on decreasing hospital stays for patients in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India by governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market Major vendors in the Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market are Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, BioIntelliSense, Inc, Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Fossil Group, Inc, Oura Health Ltd, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Amazfit, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, the drug-free, non-invasive wearable for managing migraines, called Nerivio, was launched in Germany by Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. through its step-down subsidiary Betapharm. With this launch, the company expands its presence in the European market for digital therapies.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global wearable healthcare devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market, By Product Type



Activity Monitors/Trackers

Smartwatch

Smart Clothing

Hearables

Trackers Paths

Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market, By Application



Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare General Health and Fitness

Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market, By Distribution Channels



Pharmacies

e-Commerce Hypermarkets

Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

