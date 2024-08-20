Monarch Alumni Dr. Caroline Ntara Recognized For Outstanding Contribution To Research & Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- KCA universityZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monarch Business School Switzerland is very proud to announce that Alumnus Dr. Caroline Ntara was recently honored with an Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation from KCA University in Nairobi, Kenya . Dr. Ntara is a graduate of the PhD program at Monarch from 2021. The award demonstrates the dedication and professionalism that Dr. Ntara brings to her duties. Her award also reinforces the high quality training received by Doctoral Candidates while at Monarch. We wish Dr. Ntara every success in her career and we are confident that she will be the recipient of many other research awards in the future.About Dr. Ntara:Dr. Ntara holds the position of Professor of Management Studies at Monarch Business School Switzerland. She is an experienced lecturer and researcher with a demonstrated history of working in the higher education industry. Dr. Ntara holds a Doctor of Philosophy and a Master of Philosophy in International Business from Monarch Business school, Switzerland, a Master of Business Administration in International Business from the University of Nairobi, and a Bachelor of Education degree in Economics and Business from Kenyatta University. She holds a certificate of Certified Public Accountancy from the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board and is a TEFL/TESOL certified trainer. Dr Ntara has received extensive training and gained experience in curriculum development, module creation, course development, review of manuscripts and students research, online learner management and best practices in teaching and learning.Dr Ntara is a strong research professional with in-depth knowledge in writing both academic and business research, analysis, and review of research outputs. She is an accomplished researcher having published a book and many articles in peer-reviewed journals. Her areas of academic and research interests are international business, trade, regional integration, trading blocs, trade policy, economic growth and development. She is particularly passionate about research that has the potential to bring change to the African Continent.Currently, Dr. Ntara is Lecturer at KCA University in Kenya. Dr. Ntara is a peer reviewer and journal selection expert with Enago Crimson Interactive and Adjunct faculty at UNICAF University teaching students from the University of South Wales (UK) and UNICAF Zambia. She has previously worked for the Knod Foundation, an American based institution teaching students from New Charter University (US) and HELP University in Malaysia where she worked as a facilitator of Project-Based learning and the flipped classroom approach. Dr. Ntara also worked for the Kenya Institute of Management as an internship and research supervisor, moderated and participated in thesis defence committees. Dr. Ntara has taught and supervised Diploma, Bachelor and Masters students at the Kenya Methodist University for ten years. During this time, she held various roles including the MBA coordinator, distance learning departmental coordinator, examination officer and was involved and led several curriculum development committees. Before joining academia, she worked at Barclays Bank Head Office in Nairobi, Kenya. During her career, Dr. Ntara has received many recognitions including exemplary peer reviewer, dependable team member, and a notable researcher. Over the years, Dr. Ntara has held memberships in organisations such as the European Centre for Research, Training and Development (UK), the International Academy of African Business and Development (IAABD) and the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).In addition to conducting and supervising research, Dr Ntara has received invitations and participated in conferences such as those organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Pan-African Strategic and Policy Research Group (PANAFSTRAG), Enago-Crimson Interactive, and the International Academy of African Business and Development (IAABD) as a guest speaker and panellist. Dr. Ntara is also a consultant and shares her research expertise with individuals and organizations keen on her areas of interest.About Monarch Business School Switzerland:Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD , Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Professional Studies, Doctor of Social Science, and Executive MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its fifth intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.

