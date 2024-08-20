Composer And Singer-Songwriter S. J. Jananiy Releases Trilingual Single And Video“I'm Flying High” Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The single "I'm Flying High" released in English on 20 August 2024, along with an immersive version and a video; it will also be released in Hindi and Tamil.

S. J. Jananiy receives the prestigious“Dadi NirmalShantha Young Achiever Award” from Rajyogi BK Karuna Bhai, Director of Multimedia Wing, Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University.

Outtakes from the "I'm Flying High" shoot featuring S. J. Jananiy performing her new Alternative Pop/Indie Pop song.

S. J. Jananiy is a prolific score composer, poly-genre artist, singer-songwriter, and music producer; she will screen her works in the U.S. next week.

- Ray Hamilton, CEO, MMG/SPPLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Film-Score Composer, Polygenre Artist, Singer-Songwriter, and Music Producer S. J. Jananiy has released“I'm Flying High,” an international, trilingual single in English, Hindi and Tamil, which are supported by eye-catching music and lyric videos. This single was revealed during the Brahma Kumaris' International conference for the BK family, consisting of delegates from 88 countries, held on 23rd of June 2024, at the Happy Village Retreat Centre, Brahma Kumaris, SVC, Tamil Nadu, India, by Divine Brother Rajyogi BK Charlie, National Coordinator of Australia, Sister Meera, Director, South East Asia, Senior Sister Beena, Service Co-ordinator Tamil Nadu Zone, Brahma Kumaris.Jananiy is an "A Grade" artist of All India Radio who has given more than 1000 stage shows in Carnatic Classical Vocal & keyboard, Fusion, Devotional, Bhajan & Light music; she also produces and performs pop, country, EDM, global/mantra and soundtrack music. Listen to the new single on the platform of your choice at“I'm Flying High” was composed, written, sung, and produced by S. J. Jananiy. While universal in concept, it is a very personal and heartfelt proclamation of spirituality, describing her experiences and her connection with the one and only Godfather Almighty Authority Supreme Soul through the song, and enunciating the key roles played by the Supreme Soul and the impact of the Almighty's knowledge into Jananiy's life and career. Lyrically, the song focuses on faithful expressions such as“Supreme Soul and a Soul, I'm flying high with the power of Almighty Authority Supreme Soul who is my father, companion, and the ultimate being with whom every second of life's journey goes on.”The lyrics of the song are based on her studies with Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University, and Jananiy explains in her lyrics how her intense connection with the Supreme Soul uplifts her to "fly high." The Hindi version, "Meri Oonchi Udaan," is written by Janak Kaviratna, and the Tamil version, "Naan Vaanil Parappen," is written by Rameshvaidya.Jananiy collaborated with the Europe-based musicians known as the Musiversal's Session Musicians to record the guitars (Electric & Acoustic), bass guitar, cello, drums, and additional keys/synth for recording this song. The song is mixed by S. J. Jananiy at her own 3 Dot Recording Studios, based in Chennai, India, mastered by Gethin John of Mastering World in London. The Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio Immersive version was mixed and mastered by award-winning, certified Atmos Mixing Engineer Jeff Silverman of Palette Music Studio in Nashville Tennessee, USA.Industry feedback is positive, attracting comments such as "Very nicely done - good job! It has a nice modern vibe and the lyrics are in the pocket for this type of song" by Warren Ells of SeaSoDeep Music, and "Great song structure, the lyric content, hook, and melodies are all on point!" as noted by Ray Hamilton, CEO, MMG/SPP songwriter development.Jananiy is known for her versatility and innovation in music. She has received multiple global awards for her work, which spans a wide range of genres and styles. Jananiy has worked with various international artists and ensembles, showcasing her talent in blending different musical traditions. Internationally, her professional affiliations include The International Alliance for Women in Music, Alliance for Women Film Composers, Women in Music, Women in Film, She Is The Music, The Recording Academy, and more. Most recently, she served as Music Director for the feature film RAIL, which can be listened to on various platforms atJananiy and her team will attend the 2024 ISSA AWARDS of the International Singer-Songwriters Association, with a live show and performance program on Saturday, August 24th at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She and her songs have been selected as Finalists in these five categories: ⁠International Female Vocalist of the Year, International Female Album of the Year, ⁠International Female Single of the Year, ⁠International Female Songwriter of the Year, and International Sound Engineer of the Year.Jananiy is also the Film Score Composer and Music Director for the recently released RAIL Movie, an Indian feature film, which she will be screening in the U.S. in the coming weeks. The background score and the soundtracks won phenomenal recognition and appreciation from the audience worldwide. Thus, the project has been submitted to the GRAMMY(R) Awards for consideration in the category of Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. Additionally, the new single "I'm Flying High" was entered into the Alternative Performance category for the 67th GRAMMY Awards.To explore or purchase from her extensive music catalog, visit the artist's JSJ Audio Store at . For project updates and listening links, follow S. J. Jananiy's social media and streaming platforms such as Spotify , iTunes, Amazon, Pandora, et cetera, via this smartlink:For more information, interviews, content, or special event screening details, please contact Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company, ...About The Artist:S. J. Jananiy is a celebrated composer, film-score composer, and singer-songwriter known for her versatility and innovation in music. She has received multiple global awards for her work, which spans a wide range of genres and styles. Jananiy has worked with various international artists and ensembles, showcasing her talent in blending different musical traditions. Internationally, her professional affiliations include The International Alliance for Women in Music, Alliance for Women Film Composers, Women in Music, Women in Film, She Is The Music, The Recording Academy, and more. For more about S.J. Jananiy's exciting career happenings, visit her social media. Her music is available on major online platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Pandora, et cetera. Visit the artist's JSJ Audio Store to explore or purchase from her extensive music catalog at .

