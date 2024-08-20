LAS VEGAS, NEVADA REALTOR® JOANNA WALKER EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joanna WalkerLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, U.S.A., August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joanna Walker is an exquisitely delightful, thoughtful, caring, and influential agent with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty in Las Vegas, Nevada.Born in Twentynine Palms, California, Joanna was immersed in military life early on. Her father, Gary Arnold, served in the Marine Corps, and the family moved frequently, including stints in Okinawa, Japan, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, before settling in Oceanside, California.Joanna graduated from Thomas B. Doherty High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and moved to Georgia and then Oregon, where she decided to join the Air Force. "I already lived the military life, and my dad suggested that I not be a Marine, so I signed up for the Air Force and made it happen," she recalls. Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas was rigorous, where she acclimated to new environments and served as the fire monitor, responsible for clearing rooms in emergencies.Joanna's training included firing M-16s, sleeping in tents, base setups, chemical warfare drills, and gas chambers, which taught her fortitude, bravery, courage, endurance, and fearlessness. Joanna then went to Tech School for Security Forces training, learning to fire various weapons, including M-9s, M-14s, M-249s, and M-240s. Unfortunately, she fell ill and was admitted to Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, where she met her future husband when he took her X-rays. "It was love at first sight. He asked me out, and I said yes! Then, one year later, Erik deployed to Osan Air Base in Korea, and we dated long distance."Joanna also PCS'd to Osan Air Base, Korea, working in Security Patrol and embracing the Korean culture. She enjoyed the restaurants and bars in Seoul, where everyone spoke English. Joanna and Erik got married at the United States Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, in 2009. After separating from the Air Force, Joanna moved to Arizona, where Erik was stationed at Luke Air Force Base. They bought their first house with a VA loan.Using her G.I. Bill, Joanna graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. In 2012, she had her son, and in 2015, her daughter. Erik deployed to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey three weeks after their daughter was born, completing a 15-month tour. Upon his return, the family relocated to Lackland Air Force Base, where Erik was an Instructor for Basic Training, and they bought their next family home within 30 days of arrival.Joanna's career trajectory is diverse. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician in alternative medicine and was a licensed insurance sales representative with Humana. When COVID-19 struck, she decided it was the perfect time to become a real estate agent. "I remember when I was buying and selling houses with realtors, and I wasn't educated about what I should or shouldn't do. I didn't always have the best experiences, and it seemed many were just in it for the commission. People deserve better, so I strive to be the best I can be in every situation. I don't promise everything, but I do deliver."Joanna earned her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification, driven by a strong desire to help military families and veterans make good decisions. "I want to make the process easier and stand out in the community as someone who understands what it's like to PCS where you don't know anybody. I put in the time and effort to learn and then translate what I've learned to buyers and sellers. I have compassion and empathy for the military because I've been through it. I love working with them, educating them, and assuring them that they're in good hands with me."Joanna is also a substitute teacher with charter schools in Las Vegas. "Education in all aspects is very important to me, whether it's teaching students in classrooms or communicating with clients. I have always found that learning is very enriching and stimulating, so it's always satisfying to me when I'm able to share my knowledge with others, and in turn, I learn from them."Joanna serves Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Sunrise Manor, Mt. Charleston, Spring Valley, Boulder City, Nellis Air Force Base, Creech Air Force Base, and surrounding areas. Her commitment to excellence is evident in her pursuit of certifications like the Military Relocation Professional (MRP), aiming to provide invaluable support to military families navigating relocation.For more information about“Military Friendly Realtor” Joanna Walker, visit these important websites:

Joanna Walker

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty

+1 940-535-4792

email us here