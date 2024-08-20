Good-Lite Lauds Oklahoma Legislature For Delivering Vision Screening Services To Improve Early Learning And Literacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SB1319 passed by state leaders for their efforts to address equitable access to vision screening services in Oklahoma during the 2024 legislative session

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Good-Lite Company (GLD) today lauded state leaders for their efforts to address equitable access to vision screening services in Oklahoma during the 2024 legislative session. SB1319 passed, thus improving equitable access and outcomes for school children was among Rep. Carl Newton (District 58) items for this Oklahoma legislative session, and the issue received broad-based, bipartisan support from a wide range of advocates, philanthropists, local community leaders, and state officials."I am very pleased to be a part of this legislation. I feel that this new technology will greatly improve vision screenings in our schools, make it more accessible to do in all schools, and finally will improve communication between vision screening results available to the parents and the statistical analysis back to the school systems.” said State Representative Carl Newton.“Good-Lite remains focused on educating Oklahoma about the wide-range of challenges and opportunities facing our youth and ways to improve learning outcomes for all. The state's commitment to expanding the vision screening tools and services means Oklahomans in underserved communities will benefit tremendously as early detection of eye issues begins to reach their work, schools, healthcare, homes, and families,” said Dr. Angel Perez, Director of Good-Lite Early Intervention Program.“Good-Lite is committed to enhancing the quality of life for millions of children around the world who suffer from vision problems. We believe that every child deserves a chance to see clearly and achieve their full potential, regardless of their economic status. That's why we provide innovative and affordable screening tools that can reach even the most remote and underserved communities” added Eric Wadsworth, CEO/Chairman of the Good-Lite Company.Good-Lite Company continues to work to shine a light on the access and equity concerns facing Oklahoma schoolchildren with a lack of vision care access. Earlier this month, The Oklahoma Health Department released their list of approved products and methodologies to guide local school districts through the implementation period. Link to statute/update .This Fall, Good-Lite will host in-person and virtual events across Oklahoma to discuss the development, implementation and impact of the state's new vision screening requirements across Oklahoma communities.# # #About Good-Lite CompanyFounded in 1930, Good-Lite has been at the forefront of developing innovative vision screening solutions designed specifically for school settings. Our mission is to enhance the vision health of children through early identification and intervention, thereby supporting their educational success and overall well-being. We are dedicated to working with children and communities to develop and implement solutions to their unique challenges. Learn more and find online tools and resources for Oklahoma at

