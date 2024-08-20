(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FLINT, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of Hunger Action Month, the Food Council of Michigan, partner organizations including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, State Rep. Jasper Martus, and DoorDash celebrated more than 1 million meals delivered to Michigan residents via Project DASH. State Representative Jasper Martus highlighted the milestone by providing a ceremonial food box to a DoorDash Dasher.

This event capped an ongoing celebration of more than 100 million charitable meals

delivered through DoorDash's Project DASH and its partners. Michigan's seven Feeding America-affiliated food banks, members of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, contributed to the 1 million meals delivered statewide in partnership with DoorDash.

"Today is a testament to what can be accomplished when different sectors work together towards a shared goal,"

said Dr. Phil Knight, Executive Director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan , "We should be immensely proud of delivering over one million meals in Michigan – though we're just getting started. Hunger is not bigger than us or better than us – it is solvable. Together, we are building a future where all stakeholders do their part to ensure no one in our community goes hungry."

"Today's celebration is about teamwork," said Kara Ross, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan . "Home delivery has been essential in reaching countless members of our community who are unable to make it into a partner pantry. Through our partnerships with the Food Council of Michigan and Project DASH, we're ending food insecurity one household at a time.

I'm proud to see the community come together to fight food insecurity in our home of Flint and Genesee County,''

said Representative Jasper Martus . "Home delivery of food and other essentials is game-changing. It breaks down barriers to access and gives our neighbors the help they need, when they need it. It empowers people to get the things they need with dignity and without stigma."

"DoorDash is honored to mark over one million meals delivered via Project DASH to Michigan families thanks to our partnership with the Food Bank Council of Michigan and partner organizations like the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan," said Daniel Riff, Head of DoorDash Drive - Government and Nonprofit . "Local delivery helps ensure that food banks and food pantries can break down barriers to access and serve even more members of their communities. We're grateful to our partners for broadening food access in their communities.

According to a 2023 report issued by the Urban Institute , supported by DoorDash, home delivery is a critical tool in reducing barriers to food access, with more than three in four surveyed clients citing trouble traveling to food bank sites because of chronic health conditions or mobility limitations. More than 90 percent of surveyed anti-hunger organizations reported that partnering with DoorDash allowed them to build capacity for services they otherwise would not be able to offer. About three-quarters of surveyed anti-hunger organizations reported that they could reach new populations and over half named reduced staff time and reduced transportation costs as key capacity-expanding benefits of the Project DASH partnership.

About Food Bank Council of Michigan

Founded in 1984, the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) was created to implement a unified strategy to address and alleviate hunger statewide. FBCM works with its regional food banks and over 2,800 hunger relief agencies, private companies, farmers, state and federal officials, and other allies to make sure no Michigander goes without food. For more information about the Food Bank Council of Michigan, visit or call 517-485-1202.



About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH ) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

