KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcasts


8/20/2024 5:16:09 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
KLA Corporation
(NASDAQ: KLAC ) today announced webcasts for upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024
    Citi's 2024 Global TMT conference at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024
    Goldman Sachs Communacopia + technology Conference at 9:30 a.m. PT

The live webcasts will be available on KLA's Investor Relations page:
and a replay of the webcasts will be posted after the event.

Logo:

About KLA:
 KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.
Investors and others should note that moving forward, KLA will announce participation in investor conferences or webcasts using our investor relations website ( href="" rel="nofollow" kl ). KLA will continue to issue statements related to earnings or other material financial information using traditional newswires. Additional information may be found at:
.

SOURCE KLA Corporation

PR Newswire

