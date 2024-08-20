BNY To Speak At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK ), the global services company, today announced that Dermot McDonogh, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services in New York at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the portion of the conference will be available on the BNY website ( ). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until October 10, 2024.



About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of June 30, 2024, BNY oversees $49.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK ). Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on . Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.



Contacts:

Media

Garrett Marquis

+1 949 683 1503

[email protected]

Analysts

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY