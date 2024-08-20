(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiCello Levitt LLP announces that it is investigating whether Temenos AG (“Temenos” or the“Company”) (OTC: TMSNY) violated the securities laws by issuing false and misleading statements or failing to disclose information required to be disclosed to investors.



Investigation Details:

Temenos is a banking software developer and services company based in Switzerland.

On February 15, 2024, securities analyst Hindenburg Research published a research report titled Temenos: Major Accounting Irregularities, Failed Products and An Illusive Turnaround. In the report, Hindenburg states it“uncovered hallmarks of manipulated earnings and major accounting irregularities [at Temenos]. This includes evidence of roundtripped revenue, sham partnerships, rampant pulling forward of contract renewals, backdated contracts, excessive capitalization of seemingly non-existent R&D investments and other classic accounting red flags.” For example, a former Temenos executive interviewed by Hindenburg stated that one major deal the Company promoted to investors was“a misrepresentation to the market of the reality of where the revenue was,” adding“I would question whether it really was a[n] above the board transaction or not.” The report is the product of Hindenburg's four-month investigation in which it interviewed 25 former Temenos employees.

In response to the Hindenburg report, the price of Temenos' American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) fell $28.39 per ADR, from a closing price of $100.69 per ADR on February 14, 2024, to a closing price of $72.30 per ADR on February 15, 2024, a decline of 28.2% on heavy volume.

