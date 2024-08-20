Gethairmdtm Partners With Weaver Clinics To Offer Comprehensive Hair Restoration Solutions In Their 5 Oklahoma Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Weaver's dedication to comprehensive patient care aligns with our mission of providing safe, proven hair restoration options that empower patients to achieve optimal hair restoration outcomes” - Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMDSOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GetHairMD TM, a leading provider of cutting-edge hair restoration treatments, today announced a strategic partnership with Weaver Clinics, a premier healthcare provider in Oklahoma. Through this collaboration, Weaver Clinics will now offer GetHairMD's full range of FDA-cleared hair restoration solutions to its patients in Ardmore, Chickasha, Duncan, Lawton and Norman Oklahoma.



Weaver Clinics, founded by Dr. Kimberly Weaver, MD, is renowned for its patient-centered approach and commitment to offering innovative treatments that optimize overall well-being. The clinic boasts a comprehensive range of services including hormone optimization, weight management, aesthetic procedures, general gynecology, and now, hair restoration solutions powered by GetHairMD.



With this partnership, Dr. Weaver joins the GetHairMDTM network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss. Dr. Weaver will also serve on the GetHairMDTM clinical advisory board as it continues its nationwide expansion.



"Hair loss can be a deeply personal challenge, and I'm passionate about offering my patients innovative, effective solutions," said Dr. Kim Weaver. "Partnering with GetHairMD allows me to offer our valued patients proven hair restoration treatment options. I'm confident that this collaboration will make a profound difference in the lives of many individuals struggling with hair loss."



Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence. GetHairMD offers multifaceted, personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as laser hair growth treatments, prescription topicals and at-home therapies to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.



"We are thrilled to partner with Weaver Clinics to bring our effective hair restoration solutions to patients in Oklahoma," said Paul Herchman , CEO of GetHairMD. "Dr. Weaver's dedication to comprehensive patient care aligns perfectly with our mission of providing safe, proven hair restoration options that empower individuals to achieve their optimal hair restoration outcomes."



About GetHairMD

GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss.

GetHairMD is the one-stop shop for hair restoration solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as laser hair growth treatments, custom prescription topicals and at-home therapies to minimally invasive hair grafting. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal results with a success rate exceeding 90%.



GetHairMD has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to over 25 locations nationally. For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at .



About Weaver Clinics

Weaver Clinics, led by Dr. Kimberly Weaver, MD, is a leading healthcare provider in Oklahoma. For 15 years, the clinic has served patients across five convenient locations, establishing a strong reputation for its comprehensive medical and aesthetic services. Weaver Clinics is dedicated to optimizing overall well-being through a holistic approach, offering a variety of services to address patients' individual needs.



To learn more about Weaver Clinics and the full range of services offered, including GetHairMD hair restoration solutions, please visit their website at .

