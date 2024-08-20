Arcpoint Labs Signs On As First Franchise System To Join CRESSO Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Provider of Employer Solutions Starts New Venture with & Wellness Platform

ARCpoint Labs , a leading provider of employer solutions, is pleased to announce it will be joining CRESSO Brands, LLC , a multi-brand health and wellness platform. ARCpoint Labs is coming together with ANY LAB TEST NOW® , a leader in direct-access lab testing, to become the first franchise systems to join CRESSO Brands.

"This is an exciting time for ARCpoint, its franchise owners, and the customers we serve across the country," says Bob Mann, CEO of ARCpoint Franchise Group. "This relationship with ANY LAB TEST NOW combines the strengths of two already successful franchise systems. Through CRESSO, we will deliver an expanded scope of services with industry-leading technology that will greatly impact consumers and business owners coast to coast."

ARCpoint Labs focuses on employer solutions, including drug testing, background checks, fingerprinting, and Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), while ANY LAB TEST NOW offers consumers direct access to thousands of lab tests, such as general health and wellness, paternity, and HIV/STD testing.

"As partners working under CRESSO Brands, we are now able to negotiate as one entity, bringing economies of scale and brand awareness to every market," adds Mann. "This alliance is a big win for both companies and a huge win for our customer base."

CRESSO Brands is a multi-brand health and wellness platform founded by leaders who have spent decades working to improve accessibility to health and wellness solutions for both businesses and individuals. The company's mission is to empower consumers to take proactive steps toward better health by providing a network of excellence that sets new standards in healthcare.

About ARCpoint Labs

ARCpoint Labs is a national, full-service, third-party provider/administrator of accurate, reliable, and confidential diagnostic testing. ARCpoint

offers safe, reliable testing for individuals, companies, and legal and healthcare professionals. ARCpoint was founded in 1998 and has

been in the drug and alcohol testing business for 20+ with more than 130 locations in 29 states.

