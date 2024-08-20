ANY LAB TEST NOW Signs On As First Franchise System To Join CRESSO Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nation's Leading Direct Access Lab Testing Company Embarks on New Venture with & Wellness Platform

ANY LAB TEST NOW® , the nation's leading provider of direct-access lab testing, will be joining CRESSO Brands, LLC , a multi-brand health and wellness platform. ANY LAB TEST NOW is teaming up with ARCpoint Labs, a leader in employer solutions, to become the first franchise systems to join CRESSO Brands.

"We are excited to embark on this new journey with ARCpoint Labs. Our partnership will create an even more powerful offering for individuals and businesses coast to coast," explains Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of ANY LAB TEST NOW. "We are utilizing the strengths of both franchise systems to deliver an expanded range of services, including robust employer drug testing solutions, while continuing to empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey."

ANY LAB TEST NOW offers consumers direct access to thousands of lab tests, including general health and wellness, screening, paternity, and HIV/STD testing, while ARCpoint Labs focuses on employer solutions, such as drug testing, background checks, fingerprinting, and Employee Assistance Programs (EAP).

"Our two companies are united by a shared passion for helping others and an unyielding commitment to quality and safety," says Bradstock. "Through

CRESSO, we plan to elevate the customer experience for both companies while impacting more lives across the country."

CRESSO Brands is a multi-brand health and wellness platform founded by leaders who have spent decades working to improve accessibility to healthcare. The company's mission is to empower consumers to take proactive steps toward better health by providing a network of excellence that sets new standards in healthcare.

About ANY LAB TEST NOW®

Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW® is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner with more than 235 franchises around the United States. ANY LAB TEST NOW® offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including blood, drug, DNA, and STD testing. To learn more about lab testing near you visit .

