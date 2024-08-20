Ognomy Inc. Successfully Closes Series Seed Preferred Round And Exceeds 11,000 Patients Treated

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Funding to Propel AI-Driven Enhancements, Expanded Coverage, and Improved Care Coordination

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ognomy Inc., the leading telemedicine platform reshaping sleep apnea care, proudly announces the successful close of its Series Seed Preferred financing round, now having raised over $6.8MM since inception, and also marked a major milestone as the company surpassed 11,000 patients served. This pivotal round was led by Impellent Ventures, with backing from a leading strategic partner in the sleep medicine industry.Ognomy's patients can see a clinician within days, and embark on a personalized treatment plan shortly thereafter, all from the comfort of home. Ognomy has coverage in 43 states and will have full nationwide coverage by the end of 2024. This expansion, coupled with Ognomy's growing network of contracted health insurers, underscores the company's commitment to making high-quality sleep apnea care accessible to everyone in need. More than 80% of individuals with sleep apnea are undiagnosed and untreated, a stat that Ognomy is designed to fix, helping patients improve sleep, lower the risk of chronic disease, and enhance overall health and wellbeing.“Sleep apnea is one of the most chronically underdiagnosed and undertreated issues in America, with dire consequences. Ognomy has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate for this critical need in the healthcare industry,” said David Brown, Partner at Impellent Ventures.“We are excited to support Ognomy as their platform quickly becomes the preeminent way to ensure long-term patient health. Their commitment to improving sleep health through technology has allowed for rapid growth for the company and makes Ognomy well-positioned to have a significant impact on the lives of those suffering from sleep apnea.”The newly raised funds will be instrumental in integrating additional AI-driven automation and information exchange into Ognomy's platform, revolutionizing the way sleep apnea is diagnosed and treated. These advancements will further streamline the entire patient journey, from initial diagnosis to ongoing management to care coordination, making the process faster, more efficient, and more accessible. For the millions of Americans affected by sleep apnea, most of whom remain undiagnosed, this could be a game-changer.“We are thrilled to have the backing of Impellent Ventures and our new strategic partner,” said Dr. Daniel Rifkin, CEO of Ognomy.“This funding will allow us to accelerate our mission of providing accessible, high-quality care for sleep apnea patients across the country. With AI-driven automation and a fully integrated platform, we are poised to revolutionize the way sleep apnea is diagnosed and treated.”For more information about Ognomy Inc. and its mission to improve sleep health nationwide, please visit .About Ognomy Inc.Ognomy Inc. is a pioneering telemedicine platform dedicated to diagnosing and treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), and has treated over 11,000 patients across the country. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and intelligent automation, Ognomy streamlines the patient care journey, from initial diagnosis through treatment and ongoing management. Ognomy patients meet with board-certified sleep medicine specialists who provide a personalized treatment plan and support. With coverage across the nation, and a growing number of in-network insurers, Ognomy is committed to making high-quality OSA care accessible to all, improving sleep health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Learn more at .

Asya Coskun

Ognomy Inc.

+1 716-261-1915

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok