Francoach Gains New Franchise Advisor: Welcome Scott Hoots Of QC Kinetix

Scott Hoots joins the FranCoach team

PIMA, ARIZONA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FranCoach is proud to announce that we have added a new franchise coach to our team. Scott Hoots hails from North Carolina, where he most recently served as the CEO of QC Kinetiz, a regenerative franchise. Scott has been in the franchise world for over 30 years, with storied accomplishments throughout.During his four years at QC Kinetix, Scott led the company to substantial growth. Under his leadership, the brand opened its first franchise in January 2021 and currently has 185+ locations across the United States. QC Kinetix was named the Fastest-Growing Young Franchise Brand by FRANdata – and Scott himself was recognized as a finalist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Southeast award.Scott brings a wealth of franchising knowledge and expertise to the team at FranCoach. With three decades of experience under his belt, he is excited to transition into working for himself as he helps others start their own businesses and realize their goals, dreams, and hopes. A highly regarded face at the forefront of franchising, Hoots is excited to share his passion for entrepreneurship with his clients at FranCoach.Here is what Scott has to say about joining the FranCoach team:“FranCoach has a great reputation. I like to be in business with people I know, like, and trust – and Tim [Parmeter] and Danielle [Wright] are well-respected and have garnered praise from numerous people in this industry. At FranCoach, I will be able to continue doing what I have done in a different fashion. I will be able to help candidates go into business for themselves at my own pace and on my own terms, with the resources of FranCoach behind me.”Scott is a father of two adult children, Claire and Gus, and is engaged to his fiancée, Tracy. The two plan to wed in October 2024.Please join our community at FranCoach in welcoming Scott Hoots to our team. We are thrilled to have him on board contributing to our culture of support, education, and commitment to our clients.

