Paytome Honored With Award For Technology Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PayToMe - Excellence Award-Winner

PayToMe

PayToMe

PayToMe

PayToMe

PayToMe Redefining Global Finance with AI-Innovations and Strategic Partnerships

- Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO of PayToMe

SILICON VALLEY, SAN FRANCISCO, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PayToMe, an innovative FinTech company in AI-driven solutions , proudly announces its recognition as the Silver Winner in Technical Innovation of the Year at the 2024 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, debbed "the Olympics for technology". This prestigious recognition places PayToMe alongside technology giants like Amazon, Google, and IBM, affirming the company's significant role in transforming global finance through technology.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize companies that are reshaping industries through innovative technology. PayToMe stood out among over 600 nominations from 21 countries, with winners evaluated by more than 100 industry professionals.

"This Silver Stevie Award is a testament to our mission of simplifying global finance with AI-powered solutions," said Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of PayToMe. "Through strategic partnerships and technological innovation, we are setting new standards for efficiency and security in global financial transactions."

PayToMe's award-winning suite includes AI-driven Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms, powering financial operations for businesses worldwide. The company's AI-enhanced KYC, KYB, and bank verification solutions streamline compliance, fraud prevention, and cross-border payments.

Through embedded finance, PayToMe integrates with 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications globally, offering unmatched scalability and reliability. The company also facilitates credit card issuance in 34 countries across 14 languages, seamless merchant onboarding as an MSP and ISO, and enhanced POS payment solutions-all bolstered by strategic partnerships with leading fintech providers.

Additionally, PayToMe's Text-to-Pay feature and customizable invoicing tools help businesses manage payments efficiently across languages and currencies. These innovations reduce costs, improve security, and eliminate inefficiencies through cutting-edge patented technologies.

About PayToMe:

Located in Silicon Valley, PayToMe is an award-winning fintech company known for innovation and technological excellence. As a platform partner with industry leaders such as Plaid, Stripe, Elavon, AppTech, and an official member of NACHA, PayToMe leverages its AI-driven proprietary solutions-including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-to empower global businesses, streamline financial transactions, and drive market penetration. For more information, please visit PayToMe.

PayToMe

PayToMe

+1 650-963-4969

...

PayToMe - FinovateSpring 2024