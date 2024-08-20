Pinnacol Assurance Warns That Workers Are 52% More Susceptible To Workplace Injury During Hot Days Issues Important Heat Safety Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As extreme temperatures are anticipated to persist in Colorado through September, Pinnacol Assurance, the state's largest workers' compensation insurer , released data showing that workers are more at risk for accident and injury on days when temperatures climb and provided guidance for navigating these risks.

Pinnacol's claims data shows that workers from various occupations – not just outdoor workers – are 52% more at risk for injury when temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The most common injuries experienced in excessive heat include strains, cuts, falls and injuries the carrier classifies as "strikes."

Dr. Tom Denberg, Pinnacol's medical director, notes, "Protecting employees from high temperatures is crucial not only to prevent heat-related illnesses

but also to reduce the risk of other injuries that can occur in hot conditions. When workers are exposed to excessive heat, their physical and cognitive abilities can be impaired, increasing the likelihood of accidents. By implementing effective heat safety measures, such as providing adequate hydration, rest breaks, and shaded areas, employers can safeguard the health and well-being of their employees, ensuring a safer and more productive work environment."



Workers in construction , road maintenance, landscaping, and other outdoor professions are particularly vulnerable. Pinnacol reports that other types of workers, like teachers, restaurant workers, and maintenance workers, were also at increased risk.

The frequency and intensity of heat waves in Colorado amplify the need for robust safety measures to protect these employees. Additionally, Colorado's high elevation increases UV exposure, which can exacerbate the effects of heat and pose additional health risks.

The Associated General Contractors of Colorado plays a crucial role in supporting construction companies with resources, training, and advocacy to protect workers in extreme heat. "We encourage employers to provide the appropriate equipment and training and foster a culture that keeps workers safe," said President and CEO Jeff Barratt. "It's important for all of us to be aware of the impacts of heat for ourselves and our colleagues who may not recognize they are in distress."

Preventing Heat-Related Illness

Preventive measures are essential to maintaining worker health and productivity during the hot summer months. Recommendations include:



Training employees and supervisors on heat illness risk factors and symptoms

Encouraging regular hydration before and after work

Providing accessible cool drinking water during work hours

Scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas

Establishing a buddy system for monitoring heat distress

Promoting the use of sunscreen to combat elevated UV exposure Acclimatize workers for heat , including gradually increasing physical labor and ensuring adequate rest breaks, especially for new or returning workers

Signs of Heat-Related Illness

Heat-related illnesses can include heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Key symptoms to watch for include:



Confusion

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea Elevated body temperature

Responding to Heat Illness

Identifying the symptoms of heat illness early can prevent serious health issues or fatalities. In cases of heat stroke, which is life-threatening, immediate medical attention is crucial. Steps to take include:



Removing the affected worker from sun exposure

Placing them in a cool, shaded area

Providing cool water to drink

Removing unnecessary clothing Ensuring someone stays with the worker until medical help arrives or symptoms improve

For more information on sun and heat safety, Pinnacol Assurance offers various resources and consultations with certified safety experts. Ensuring the well-being of Colorado's workforce in excessive heat is a top priority.

