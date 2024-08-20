Chuy’S Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date And Special Meeting Of Stockholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (“Chuy's”) (NASDAQ: CHUY) today announced that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the“Special Meeting”) to, among other things, consider and vote upon a proposal to adopt the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 17, 2024 (the“Merger Agreement”), by and among Chuy's, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (“Darden”), and Cheetah Merger Sub Inc., pursuant to which Chuy's would be acquired by way of merger and become an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Darden (the“Merger”), will be August 30, 2024. The Special Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at the Chuy's headquarters located at 1623 Toomey Rd., Austin, TX 78704. Attendance at the Special Meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide a legal proxy and proof of ownership as of the record date (such as an account statement, a copy of the voting instruction card provided by a broker, bank, or other nominee, or other similar evidence of ownership).



The Merger is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approval and approval by Chuy's stockholders. Chuy's currently expects to complete the Merger in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Chuy's

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 15 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique,“unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto“If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!” For further information about Chuy's, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy's website at .

Investor Relations

Contact: Jeff Priester

332-242-4370

...

