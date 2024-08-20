Uniti Group Inc. To Present At The Bofa Securities 2024 Media, Communications And Entertainment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 2:00 PM EDT on September 4, 2024 in New York, NY.



You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti's Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com . The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 142,000 fiber route miles, 8.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at .

