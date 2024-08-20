Tyson Foods To Participate In The Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, (NYSE: TSN) announced today that management will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples in Boston on September 5th, 2024. The fireside chat with Curt Calaway, interim CFO, and Brady Stewart, Group President Beef, Pork & Chief Officer, will begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available via a live webcast.



The webcast link, replay, and other information can be accessed on the company's investor relations website at .

