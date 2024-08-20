Jumpcloud Spotlights The Leaders Mastering IT With New Make Work Happen™ Podcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. has announced the launch of the Make Work HappenTM podcas . The Make Work Happen podcast shares stories of innovation and resilience. It shows how companies are transforming their workplaces, from the people making it happen. In each episode, JumpCloud speaks with leaders to discuss all things IT. JumpCloud uncovers how companies from tech startups to established enterprises are using technology, embracing change, and driving growth.



The work of an IT pro often goes unnoticed, but having the right IT infrastructure in place is critical to an organization's security and productivity. Today, IT leaders face a growing number of challenges and uncertainties:



Shadow IT leaves teams blind to potential risks.

Device sprawl is on the rise. Threats continue to mature and multiply, leaving organizations vulnerable.



With this podcast, JumpCloud explores the unique perspectives of what makes IT operate smoothly and efficiently. From tools and deployments to budgets and decision-making, each episode will give listeners an understanding of:



What's top of mind for IT leaders?

What are the industry trends IT leaders are thinking about?

What are common challenges, and how should teams address them?

What are the best practices that IT leaders encourage their teams to act on? What do IT leaders look for when presented with a proposal from their teams?



A new episode will air every other Tuesday. The first episode is now available online and streamed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other popular platforms. Tune in and subscribe to find out how IT leaders remain vigilant in today's changing IT landscape.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified open directory platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform. JumpCloud is IT Simplified.

