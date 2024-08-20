Abstrakt Marketing Group Appears On Inc. 5000 List For The 10Th Time, And Abstrakt Cloud Solutions For The 2Nd Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed last week that

Abstrakt Marketing Group

ranks No. 3808 and Abstrakt Cloud Solutions ranks No. 1080

on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This year, two Abstrakt companies are represented on the Inc 5000 list. This is the 10th time Abstrakt Marketing Group has been named.

Abstrakt Cloud Solutions, a subsidiary of Abstrakt Marketing Group, also cracked the list for the 2nd time this year, in the No. 1080

spot. Abstrakt Cloud Solutions specializes in Salesforce consulting services and product solutions for both businesses new to the platform and/or need guidance on using it.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Based in St. Louis, Missouri,

Abstrakt Marketing Group is a leading B2B lead generation and business growth agency. For over 15 years, they've delivered multi-channel marketing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses aiming to expand through Outbound and Inbound Lead Generation, Marketing Services, Salesforce Consulting, Recruiting Services, and more. With a team of over 500 experts, Abstrakt partners with more than 2,000 clients nationwide to help them grow their businesses.

CEO of Abstrakt Marketing Group, Scott Scully says, "Making the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th time is a testament to the dedication and innovation that is our team. Less than 1% of companies ever achieve this milestone, and I couldn't be prouder of the hard work that got us here. This is just the beginning-we're not slowing down."

For the full list of the 2024 Inc 5000 winners, please visit this page .



SOURCE Abstrakt Marketing Group