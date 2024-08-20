Revolutionizing Automotive Customer Service: Brooke.Ai Now Integrated With Dealer-FX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This seamless integration with another leading service scheduling enables us to offer Brooke to more dealerships than ever before.” - Matthew Belk, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Better Car People, NC, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive Dealer Solutions (PDS), a leader in automotive business development and training and recently acquired by Better Car People (BCP), proudly announces the integration of its advanced digital voice assistant, Brooke , with Dealer-FX, a premier service lane provider. This integration enhances dealership efficiency, optimizes customer interactions, and significantly boosts service lane productivity.



"This seamless integration with another leading service scheduling technology enables us to offer Brooke to more dealerships than ever before,” stated Matthew Belk, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Better Car People.“The combination of our AI-driven voice assistant with Dealer-FX's comprehensive service management platform enhances customer satisfaction, streamlines operations, and ultimately increases service revenue for our dealer partners."



Key Benefits of the Integration:



1.Enhanced Customer Interaction: Brooke utilizes natural conversational AI to answer inbound service calls, schedule appointments, and provide instant responses to customer inquiries. With Dealer-FX integration, these interactions are seamlessly integrated into the dealership's service workflow, ensuring consistent and efficient customer service.



2.Operational Efficiency: The integration allows Brooke to automatically update service appointments and customer data in the Dealer-FX system, reducing manual data entry and minimizing errors. This ensures that service advisors have real-time access to accurate information, enhancing their ability to deliver personalized customer service.



3.Increased Service Revenue: By promoting additional services such as recalls and maintenance during customer interactions, Brooke helps dealerships identify and capture revenue opportunities. Dealer-FX's robust reporting and analytics capabilities further empower dealerships to track performance and optimize service offerings.



4.24/7 Availability: Brooke ensures that no call goes unanswered, providing round-the-clock service booking and inquiries. This integration ensures that after-hours and overflow calls are effectively managed, enhancing customer satisfaction and dealership efficiency.



About Proactive Dealer Solutions

For over two decades, Proactive Dealer Solutions has been at the forefront of automotive business development, offering innovative solutions including training, consulting and AI-powered tools to drive dealership success. Its Brooke digital voice assistant utilizes millions of real-world service interactions to schedule appointments, promote maintenance and check recalls, all with a natural, conversational tone that drives exceptional customer experiences. On June 18, 2024, Proactive Dealer Solutions was acquired by Better Car People.



About Better Car People

Better Car People (BCP) is a leading provider of omnichannel engagement solutions to help auto dealers increase sales volume, service appointments, customer loyalty and satisfaction. Its comprehensive engagement solution includes phone, email, chat and text. Its Collaborative Intelligence Platform solutions include omnichannel and cross-channel engagement for sales, service and parts. BCP combines live agents and technology to handle customers quickly and carefully. These layered services enable dealers to engage with customers around the clock, ensuring inquiries are efficiently managed by live agents with quality responses. Over 2,500 dealers across the country currently partner with BCP. More information about Better Car People can be found at



About Dealer-FX

Dealer-FX is a leading provider of service lane technology, transforming how automotive dealerships manage their service operations. Dealer-FX's platform integrates seamlessly with dealership management systems (DMS), providing a comprehensive solution for service scheduling, customer communication, and service execution.

