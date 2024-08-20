Karnataka To Set Up Task Force For Safety Of Doctors, Paramedical Staff

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 21 (IANS) The Karnataka has convened a meeting with medical organisations here in the aftermath of the incident of the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, and announced the formation of a task force to ensure the safety of doctors.

Karnataka Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced the formation of a task force to provide a report on the safety measures to be taken for doctors in the state.

The minister held a meeting on Tuesday at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru with office bearers of medical organisations and officials from the health department.

He emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of the many women working in the medical sector.

Speaking after the meeting, the minister stated that the task force will be responsible for providing a report within a month on the measures to be taken for the safety of doctors, including the implementation of laws.

Senior officials from medical organisations and the health department will be part of the task force, he said.

The recent incident in Kolkata has drawn national attention and raised awareness about the insecurity and protection of women.

More than 50 per cent of those working in the medical field are women, and it is difficult for them to work in an atmosphere of fear, Minister Rao said.

He said that 10-12 different organisations participated in the meeting.

"Discussions were held on the safety of doctors and paramedical staff on duty. Suggestions were made to enhance security and take precautionary measures," the minister said.

"There are several laws in place to protect doctors. An amendment has been introduced that provides for a punishment of 3-7 years for those who assault doctors. The existing law has been further strengthened, and a notification regarding this was issued yesterday," he stated.

Doctors have suggested raising public awareness about these laws.

They have also recommended installing CCTV cameras in hospitals, providing wristbands, panic buttons, conducting regular inspections in coordination with the police department, and fast-tracking the resolution of cases, Rao said.

Taking all these suggestions into consideration, the decision has been made to form a task force to provide a report on what measures need to be taken for the safety of doctors.

Future actions will be based on this report, said Dinesh Gundu Rao.