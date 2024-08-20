Motta Pleased With Juve's First Performance Under His Leadership

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 2:10 PM

Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 2:11 PM

Juventus coach Thiago Motta appeared well pleased with his new team after they strolled to a 3-0 home win against Como in their opener on Monday.

Juve pulled off a confident performance as they beat newly-promoted Como with Samuel Mbangula, Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso all on target in the first game of the season at the Allianz Stadium.

"I was satisfied with the performance but above all with the result. We deserved to win," Motta told a press conference.

"Today I liked the defensive phase, understanding the moment to press, recompose, the willingness of the attackers, of Dusan (Vlahovic) to start the first pressing.

"I'm satisfied. We can improve there too and we'll try to do it in everything. I think this team should and can do it."

Juve, who won nine consecutive championships between 2012 and 2020, are hoping for a fresh start under the Italian-Brazilian coach, whose main objective will be to secure the first Serie A crown for the Turin club in four years.

"Humility is always needed," Motta said. "Like that of Dusan today in dropping back to consolidate the team... we played well against a very good team that was coming with great enthusiasm.

"We faced them with great respect, in the right way: defending ourselves together; when we have the ball we have players of great quality, with a great understanding of the moment and the game and we did very well throughout the match."

Motta, 41, had more words of praise for Serbian Vlahovic, who had a series of chances and a goal ruled out for offside.

"Dusan had a great game with and without the ball, for us he is an important player who definitely needs the team," said Motta.

Vlahovic could have doubled Juve's advantage just before the break from a free kick, but Como keeper Pepe Reina dived to make a save before the 24-year-old striker rattled the far post seconds later.

"We need to recover from this game, regain our energy and focus on Hellas Verona," Motta added.

"We will face a tricky team, they demonstrated that on the first day and we have to do a good job."

Verona, who finished 13th last season, stunned Napoli 3-0 at home on Sunday thanks to a Dailon Livramento opener and a Daniel Mosquera double.

