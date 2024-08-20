Commodities Scorecard: Cocoa And Egg Prices Up More Than 60% YTD

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) such as %Cocoa , %Eggs and orange juice are the big winners so far this year as overall prices for %Commodities remain volatile.

According to data provided by FactSet, cocoa and egg prices have risen the most year-to-date, with each commodity gaining more than 60%.

%Gold has also fared well and is currently hovering near an all-time high above $2,560 U.S. per ounce.

On the flipside, prices for grains and iron ore have been the biggest losers among commodities in 2024, declining by more than 10% each.

The S&P GSCI, a benchmark that tracks a basket of global commodities, is up 2.18% year-to-date as the overall market remains prone to big price swings.

Heading into the tail end of August, cocoa is the commodity whose price has risen the most this year. Since January, the price of cocoa has increased 66% due to a bean shortage caused by heavy rains and disease in the key growing regions of Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Cocoa prices peaked at an all-time high of $11,722 U.S. per metric ton in April. The price is currently trading at $9,150 U.S. per metric ton on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Egg prices have also risen this year as avian influenza spreads in poultry facilities across the U.S. and Japan.

Year-to-date, egg prices have gained 62% per dozen and currently sell at an average price of $3.57 U.S. in America, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Orange juice has also been a big winner this year with prices currently near a record high of $4.49 U.S. per pound.

Production declines in Florida combined with poor weather in key orange producing areas of Brazil have pushed prices upwards.

On the downside, iron ore prices have declined the most among commodities, having fallen nearly 30% this year to trade at $98.10 U.S. per ton on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Iron ore prices are being hurt by China’s sluggish economy and a slump in the country’s property sector, leading to weak construction activity.

Grain prices are also deep in the red owing to a large surplus in inventory and weakening demand in international markets, notably China.

Wheat and corn prices trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are down 15% so far this year, while soybean prices have declined nearly 25%.