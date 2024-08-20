Investment Influx Awaits as Argentina Nears MSCI Upgrade to Emerging Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina is poised for an economic breakthrough as MSCI considers upgrading its classification.



This change could unlock about $1 billion in global investments for Argentina's stock market.



Historically, Argentina faced exclusion from MSCI's Emerging Markets Index. This was due to strict capital controls and limited market access set in 2021.



These measures aimed to shield the from severe setbacks such as hyperinflation and deep recession.



Under President Javier Milei, the Argentine has launched sweeping reforms. These aim to stabilize the economy.







If recognized, and Argentina rejoins the Emerging Markets Index, expect significant capital inflows.



JPMorgan projects that four major companies-YPF, Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro, and Pampa Energia-would be featured in the "Argentina Standard" index.



Additionally, eleven firms would populate the "Small Cap" index. Continued reforms and the lifting of capital controls underpin these forecasted economic benefits.



The government has initiated these changes gradually, as shown in recent talks with economic leaders.



The expected easing of controls should align with improvements in macroeconomic conditions and reserve ratios by year's end.



The June MSCI review, which involves consultations with investors, looms as a potential turning point.



This reclassification could spark a new era of economic stability and growth for Argentina. It marks a pivotal moment for a nation eager to surmount its economic trials.



