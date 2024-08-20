Fresh Trouble For AAP's Sanjay Singh: UP Court Orders Arrest Of MP In Two-Decade-Old Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In fresh trouble for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Tuesday ordered to arrest Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The court has asked police to produce him on August 28 in a two-decade-old case.

The court took strong objection to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh skipping the hearing, reported PTI.

Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others failed to appear before the court even as court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them on August 13.

"The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," PTI quoted court officer as saying.

Appearing for the six accused, Madan Singh said a bail petition for Singh and Sanda has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, with a hearing set for August 22.

Sanjay Singh , along with former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh, and Subhash Chaudhary had taken part in demonstration on June 19, 2001 over poor power supply.

The demonstration took place near an overbridge close to the city's Sabzi Mandi area under the leadership of former SP MLA Anoop Sanda.

A case was registered against all of them at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station.

On January 11, 2023, all six were convicted by Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav and awarded three months imprisonment.

However, they were ordered to appear before the MP/MLA court on August 9. When they failed to do so, Special Magistrate Shubham Verma issued non-bailable warrants against all of them.

In April this year, the Supreme Court granted bail to Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections, in a reprieve to the party whose top leadership is behind bars.