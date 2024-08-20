Jupiter Warns Over Malicious Chrome Extension

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Decentralized exchange Jupiter has sent a warning to its community over a malicious extension identified by its technical team. According to a recent tweet, Jupiter revealed that the extension called“Bull Checker” had targeted users on several Solana-related subreddits. The announcement came after Jupiter received reports of how users using DeFi were drained.

Jupiter Outlines How To Stay Safe From The“Bull Checker” Extension

Following the identification of the“Bull Checker” Chrome Extension, Jupiter technical informed its community on how to stay safe from getting drained. Per reports, the extension has the ability to read and change all the data on a user's website. It allows users to interact with the dApp normally, but tokens can be maliciously transferred to another wallet upon transaction completion.

Jupiter team went further to list out some safety tips to apply while handling the extension. Firstly, users were warned to uninstall any extension that contains malware, and it comes with both“read” and “change” permissions. Jupiter also told its community to be mindful of extensions that ask for extensive permissions like to read and modify website data. Additionally, users were warned against trusting answers seen on social media platforms like Reddit to avoid falling victim to social engineering scams.

In similar news, Indian crypto exchange WazirX has deployed a socialized loss strategy to recover funds after its platform was hacked. The approach involves offering users access to 55% of their funds for trading and withdrawals while 45% will be converted into USDT-equivalent tokens and locked.

Jupiter Strikes Partnership with deBridge Finance

On May 31, deBridge Finance announced its integration with Jupiter Exchange. According to the tweet, users can now explore the DeFiverse by navigating to the“deBridge widget” within Jupiter's website.

Meanwhile, Jupiter's (JUP) token price surged 44% in July, going from $0.657446 to $1.20 last month. The decentralized exchange was also ranked among the top exchanges in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL), with $597.29 million.