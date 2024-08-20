Monkeypox Threatens Pakistan's Fragile Economy And Healthcare System Amid New Case Detection

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As Pakistan detects the MPox case, reports warn a severe outbreak can further bleed its fragile economic and healthcare system .

Given the dire economic situation of Pakistan, an mpox outbreak in the country, where early cases have been detected already, can be one of deep worry.

The country detected its first mpox case of 2024 last week, alarming authorities since the World Organisation (WHO) recently declared the as a public health emergency of international concern.

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre has issued an advisory outlining measures to address the highly contagious disease.

Pakistan's healthcare system and its economy was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy is in shambles.

Pakistan's leading newspaper The Express Tribune alerted the nation about the potential threat the disease poses to its rickety healthcare system.

“The country can ill afford a new health emergency due to the current economic realities and the state of its health infrastructure,” read the Editorial published in the newspaper.

The country should now try to educate and make the public aware about the virulent disease apart from increasing inspection since these are the only preventable steps that could be taken to combat possible further deterioration from the current state, it said.

“A wider outbreak can be prevented with a well-informed populace and health personnel equipped to address the hazards effectively,” read the editorial.

A similar opinion was published by Dawn News in its editorial when it said:“It is important that frequent drives about the virus, its symptoms and how it is transmitted are conducted so that the public is well-informed about the infection and its potential effects.”

A strict vigilance across ports, borders and airports is the need of the hour to prevent further escalation in cases.

A similar step has been initiated in neighbouring India which had previously reported mpox cases and even a death.

Pakistan should also replicate similar measures to ensure safety.

Establishing an overseeing body to monitor disease prevention and setting up isolation and diagnostic facilities are essential but given the fragile state of Pakistan's healthcare system where doctors are threatening to go on sit-in protests over contractual job offers, one can always doubt the infrastructure and its strength to combat the deadly disease.

Pakistan should now work on ensuring a proper supply of the available vaccine for mpox to ensure full coverage across the country.

Speaking on vaccine necessity, The Express Tribune wrote in its Editorial:“With the smallpox vaccine having 85% effectiveness against mpox, steps should be taken to ensure an ample supply in case the number of cases in the country increases. Prevention is better than cure.”

Why are countries once again pressing the panic button?

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has determined that the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR).

In declaring the PHEIC, Dr Tedros said,“The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it's clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.”

This PHEIC determination is the second in two years relating to mpox. Caused by an Orthopoxvirus, mpox was first detected in humans in 1970, in the DRC. The disease is considered endemic to countries in central and west Africa.

Mpox has been reported in the DRC for more than a decade, and the number of cases reported each year has increased steadily. Last year, reported cases increased significantly, and already the number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year's total, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths.

DISCLAIMER – The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of The Khaama Press News Agency . We welcome opinions and submissions to Khaama Press Opinions/Exclusives – Please email them to ... .

