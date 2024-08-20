عربي


Israeli Strike Targets Hezbollah Arms Depot In Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Security Sources Say

8/20/2024 3:24:13 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM

An Israeli strike on Monday evening targeted a Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, two security sources told Reuters.

Hezbollah and other groups in Lebanon have been trading fire with Israel in parallel with the Gaza war.


Israeli strikes for the last 10 months have regularly targeted Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites, but strikes on arms depots have been more rare.


ALSO READ:

  • Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10, injures 5, state news agency says
  • 3 UN peacekeepers lightly injured in south Lebanon 'explosion'
  • Hamas official dismisses 'illusion' that Gaza truce nearer

Khaleej Times

