Israeli Strike Targets Hezbollah Arms Depot In Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Security Sources Say
Date
8/20/2024 3:24:13 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM
An Israeli strike on Monday evening targeted a Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, two security sources told Reuters.
Hezbollah and other groups in Lebanon have been trading fire with Israel in parallel with the Gaza war.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Israeli strikes for the last 10 months have regularly targeted Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites, but strikes on arms depots have been more rare.
ALSO READ:
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10, injures 5, state news agency says
3 UN peacekeepers lightly injured in south Lebanon 'explosion'
Hamas official dismisses 'illusion' that Gaza truce nearer
MENAFN20082024000049011007ID1108581889
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.