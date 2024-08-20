Pharma Stock Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Gains On INM-901 Oral Drug News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including biotech and pharma reports on trading and news for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM ), a company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs.

The stock is one of the top percentage gainers in today's trading session, currently trading at $0.4256, up $ 0.2776 , gaining 187.5676% on volume of over 316 Million shares The stock had a day's high of $07829.

InMed today confirmed INM-901 as an oral formulation that will be utilized in its development programs for Alzheimer's disease.

Recent preclinical studies have demonstrated that INM-901, a proprietary small molecule drug candidate, can be administered orally and achieve therapeutic levels in the brain comparable to those obtained through intraperitoneal ("IP") injection, which is a common route of administration for preclinical investigation of neurodegenerative diseases. The data indicates the INM-901 formulation can be administered orally and maintains a similar drug exposure levels as IP delivery over a 24-hour period in the brain. This oral delivery method offers potential advantages such as reduction in treatment delivery costs versus intravenous delivery of current disease modifying large molecule antibody therapies.

Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and SVP of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls ("CMC"), stated, "We are excited by the recent data confirming that INM-901 can be delivered across the blood brain barrier to the brain tissue as an oral formulation which provides significant advantages for further development of this compound in the treatment of Alzheimer's. Similar drug levels in the target tissue are not usually seen between oral versus IP delivery. The supporting data generated by the oral formulation provides an attractive therapeutic approach given the many challenges associated with delivery of drug(s) to the brain."

