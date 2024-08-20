(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2024 - Hong Kong, as a leading international metropolitan city in Asia, has stood out among numerous candidate cities and been elected as the host city for the "Lions Clubs International 2026." This successful bid signifies Hong Kong's high international reputation, with its outstanding attractions in infrastructure, legal system, personal safety, and tourism facilities. As the coordinating body, Lions Clubs International, District 303 Hong Kong and Macao, China will actively prepare over the next two years to welcome Lions and companions from around the world, showcasing Hong Kong's unique charm as an international metropolis.





"Lions Clubs International Convention" attracts a significant number of Lions and their families to the host city, directly stimulating local economic activities. Simultaneously, it promotes the spirit of "We Serve," fostering a more harmonious society. Past host cities for the convention include Montreal, Canada; Milan, Italy; Fukuoka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia, among others.



Leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages and convenient transportation links with cities in the Greater Bay Area, it is believed that aside from the five-day convention and events, many visiting tourists will seize the opportunity to explore nearby cities and gain deeper insights into their development.



One of the most anticipated events at the "Lions Clubs International Convention" is the grand parade, where Lions from around the world showcase local cultures in the city. In the past two conventions held in Hong Kong in 1992 and 2005, the city center was chosen for the parades, with enthusiastic participation from the citizens, making it a major event in Hong Kong.



Dr. Tam Wing-kun BBS MBE JP, Honorary Chairman, LCIcon2026 cum Past International President, Lions International: Hong Kong as a vital international hub can effectively connect exchanges worldwide



Dr. Tam Wing-kun, as the first and only Chinese former president of the Lions International, dedicated his life to promoting the spirit of "We Serve" to various parts of the world, especially mainland China. During his tenure, he actively promoted environmental awareness, encouraging Lions members globally to plant trees, resulting in the planting of seventeen million trees worldwide within a year. Dr. Tam also strongly advocated for the "Vision First China Action," which to date has treated 5.2 million cataract patients domestically, assisted in eliminating blinding trachoma within the country, and trained over fifty thousand medical personnel across the nation, ensuring that knowledge and services are implemented in every corner of the motherland. Dr. Tam also devoted efforts to establish Lions Club organizations domestically, with over thirty-five thousand Lions Club members in China currently.



He stated, "Hong Kong is one of the very few among over 200 member countries and geographical areas that have had the opportunity to host the Lions International Convention three times. Hosting such conventions can bring various economic benefits to the host city. Due to the highly praised International Conventions held in Hong Kong in 1992 and 2005, the global Lions Club community holds Hong Kong in high regard. Hong Kong's reputation as an international city, its conference facilities, its comprehensive international and local transportation networks, and its accommodations have received high praise from the Council, leading to its victory over other contenders. This reflects the advantages of Hong Kong's exhibition industry and once again affirms the world's recognition of Hong Kong as an outstanding international city. It also shows the proactive response of Lions International District 303 Hong Kong and Macao, China to the government's call for important conference and exhibition events to be held in Hong Kong."



Dr. Tam actively participated in hosting the Lions Club International Convention in Hong Kong in 1992, 2005, and 2026, leveraging the city's strengths and the efforts of District 303 Lions Club members, ensuring the success of the convention."





Lion Sammy Shum, District Governor, Lions Clubs International District 303, Hong Kong and Macao, China: Showcasing the advantages of Hong Kong as the "City of Mega Events," aiming to solidify Hong Kong's status as an "International Metropolis"



Lion Sammy and his team dedicated substantial time during the bidding process to present Hong Kong's advantages to the Lions Clubs International Board, ultimately succeeding among six candidate cities to host the "Lions Clubs International Convention 2026." Reflecting on this experience, he stated, "Lions Clubs, as the world's largest service organizations, always prioritize local societal needs. District 303 Hong Kong and Macao, China has been rooted in Hong Kong for around 70 years, with keen attention to the city's livelihood and economy. This successful bid aligns with the SAR government's efforts to enhance coordination of mega events, promoting a wider array of events in various themes and forms in Hong Kong, which is the primary reason for our bid for hosting the Lions Clubs International Convention this time." He anticipates that the "Lions Clubs International Convention 2026" can attract over 20,000 overseas visitors, conservatively estimating to generate over HK$400 million in direct income for Hong Kong, and hopes to enhance external promotion of Hong Kong's social stability and prosperity.



Dr. Pang Yiu-kai GBS JP, Chairman, Hong Kong Tourism Board :700,000 recorded for overnight MICE arrival in the first half year



The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will fully support the event being held in Hong Kong. Dr. Pang Yiu-kai stated that the HKTB has been actively bidding for and facilitating the hosting of large-scale international Meetings, Incentive trips, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) events. He mentioned that in the first half of this year, Hong Kong recorded 700,000 overnight MICE arrivals, equivalent to 80% of the level in the same period in 2018, making it the fastest recovering segment. The average expenditure per person is around HK$8,000, which is about 20-30% higher than the overall tourists. As of today, the HKTB has successfully bid for and facilitated over sixty large-scale international business events in Hong Kong to be staged this year through 2026, with an expected total attendance of at least 220,000 people, including at least 180,000 visitors from mainland China and overseas.



Dr. Pang emphasized, "Hong Kong has significant advantages in MICEtourism, with its unique geographical location, well-developed infrastructure, and comprehensive professional services, which will undoubtedly attract more world-class business events to be staged in Hong Kong and provide enriching experiences for tourists." Dr. Pang calls on Lions and companions from around the world to come to Hong Kong to participate in this conference, experience the joy of traveling in Hong Kong, and witness the warm hospitality of its citizens, taking the opportunity to showcase the charm of Hong Kong to the world.



Mrs. Gianna Hsu, Chairman, Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong:



"Learning that Hong Kong has successfully secured the hosting rights for the 108th Lions International Convention, as a Lion and a member of the tourism industry, I am 200% excited. It is truly inspiring and something to look forward to! I believe that the five-day convention in 2026 will showcase Hong Kong's unique advantages and charm to participants from around the world. It will effectively boost the development of industries such as hotels, tourism, exhibitions, dining, and retail, creating economic benefits. It is understood that the convention held in 2005 generated over 100 million HKD in consumer spending. Travel agencies play a significant role in the industry's development, especially in actively exploring local rich tourism resources and developing diverse tourism products post-pandemic, continually enhancing service quality. This ensures that every visitor to Hong Kong experiences the spirit of "Hong Kong, a place where everywhere is for travel, and everyone is hospitable, as mentioned by the Chief Executive, turning popularity into prosperity."



Mr. Caspar Tsui, Executive Director, The Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners



At today's briefing, seeing the entire tourism industry personally attending to show their support indicates that the industry greatly values the Lions Club's successful bid to host the 2026 International Convention. This is an absolutely significant event for Hong Kong. The biggest challenge is to invite friends from around the world to come to Hong Kong in person to experience and share the wonderful stories of Hong Kong. Many friends who have recently visited Hong Kong have mentioned that it is currently very enjoyable and safe, with many new attractions and exhibitions. Through the participation of travelers in exhibitions and events, the focus lies on showcasing the authentic experiences of Hong Kong. It is hoped that the organizers, the Tourism Board, the government, and the industry can work together to prepare and promote this event, showcasing the beautiful side of Hong Kong to friends from all around the world.



Mr. Freddy Yip MH, Chairman, Hong Kong Travel Agent Owners Association:



The Hong Kong Government, together with the industry, is working hard to attract global airlines to resume flights to Hong Kong after the pandemic. The Hong Kong Tourism Board is stepping up its efforts to promote Hong Kong, and the government is organizing many events to attract tourists, hoping to revitalize the economy. This time, we have successfully secured the hosting of the Lions Clubs International Convention in Hong Kong in July 2026, attracting tens of thousands of Lions Club members from around the world to attend the event. We in the industry are very much looking forward to participating in this large-scale event and convention hosted by the Lions Clubs.



Angela Sau-Ling, Yuen, Convener of the briefing session and Second Vice District Governor Lions International District 303 Hong Kong Macao, China: The five-day conference will require a significant number of hotel accommodations and dining facilities. We hope that various industries provide the necessary support.



The preparations for the "Lions Clubs International Convention 2026" are in full swing, as announced by Angela Sau-Ling Yuen, Second Vice District Governor. "The five-day conference is tentatively set to take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Based on past statistics, approximately 60% of participant come from Europe, America, Australia, and other regions, while 40% come from Asian countries. The days before and after the conference will likely see a peak in travel to nearby cities. During the conference, we will need to reserve a minimum of 6,000 to 8,000 rooms per night, spread across over 30 hotels. There will be a large-scale parade with around 20,000 Lions members participating. Approval from the police department will be required for the parade route, which we hope will take place in Tsim Sha Tsui or Wan Chai. We are currently discussing the parade route with consulting companies, and substantial railway and road transportation support will be needed on the day of the parade. Discussions with the MTR and bus companies for further arrangements will also follow."



She urges collaboration with various sectors including tourism, retail, and food and beverage industries to make appropriate arrangements during the conference. Regarding the need for a large number of volunteers at the time, she continued, "We have reached agreements with several higher education institutions with tourism-related departments, including Thei and Chu Hai College. Students will be involved in the work, and we are in discussions with other educational institutions for volunteer arrangements. We hope to promote prosperity for Hong Kong, as well as bring more care and love to the community!"



Ms. Enid Low, Chief Strategy Officer: AsiaWorld-Expo:



AsiaWorld-Expo has always been a preferred venue for numerous international large-scale events. We are committed to providing top-notch venue facilities and excellent services. The venue has undergone extensive facility upgrades in recent years, covering exhibition halls, meeting rooms, and public spaces. The majority of the construction projects have been completed this year, and we hope to bring everyone a refreshing and state-of-the-art intelligent experience.



Hong Kong is a hub for the international exhibition industry, possessing a unique blend of Eastern and Western city charm, with unquestionable tourism reception capabilities. AsiaWorld-Expo is close to the airport, reaching half of the global population within a five-hour radius. Adjacent to the venue is the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, and it houses an Airport Express station, allowing easy travel between the Greater Bay Area and the city center of Hong Kong. We believe this will provide Lions Club members with the most comfortable and convenient journey. AsiaWorld-Expo eagerly looks forward to offering a fantastic and extraordinary exhibition experience for Lions Club members worldwide.







Hashtag: #LionsClubs

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Lions Clubs International District 303 Hong Kong and Macao, China Lions Clubs International was established in Chicago, USA in 1917 and is spread across over 208 countries and regions. The first Lions Club in Hong Kong was founded in 1955, with several clubs subsequently established. In 1960, Lions Clubs International approved the establishment of the "Lions Clubs International District 303 Hong Kong and Macao, China." There are a total of 123 clubs in Hong Kong and Macao, providing social and charitable services in various regions and areas. Currently, District 303 has over 3,500 members. The Lions Clubs is also recognized by the Chinese government as one of the international charitable service organizations.



The services provided by District 303 are diverse. In the field of education, they have established the "Lions Club Chiang Tsui King Secondary School," "Lions Club Ho Tak Sum Primary School," "Lions Club Sister School Program," "Community Youth Club," "Lions Club Music Fund," and "Lions Club Anti-Drug Fund." In terms of environmental protection, we established "Lions Club Nature Education Center." In youth services, some examples are "Hong Kong Macao Youth Lions Fund," "Lions Club Hong Kong Macao Leo Fund," "Lions Club International Youth Camp and Exchange" "Tseung Kwan O Lions Club Youth Camp," "Lions Club Lam Tsuen Youth Recreation Center," and "International Peace Poster Design Competition." In the field of medical service, we work in "Lions Club Kidney Disease Education Center and Research Fund," "Hong Kong Lions Club Eye Bank," "Deaf Center," "Challenging Diabetes and AIDS Awareness Campaign," "Lions Club and Hong Kong Baptist University Chinese Medicine Charity Fund," "Lions International Osteoporosis Education and Research Fund," "Lions Club Community Service Fund," and "Lions Club Youth Innovation Fund." We continue to effectively support various service developments in Hong Kong, expand multi-district Lions Club activity centers, and serve both Hong Kong and Macao.





MENAFN20082024003551001712ID1108581780