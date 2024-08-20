CHINA BLUECHEM REPORTS REVENUE OF RMB6.007 BILLION



Highlights:

(RMB Million) For the Six Months Ended 30 June 1H 2024

1H 2023 Change Revenue 6,007 6,176 -2.7% Gross Profit 1,003 1,064 -5.7% Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company 687 1,715 -59.9% Basic Earnings per Share (RMB) 0.15 0.37 -59.4%

HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

China BlueChemical Ltd. (“ China BlueChem ” or the“ Company ”, stock code: 3983), China's largest chemical fertilizer central enterprise in both production capacity and production volume, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The Company achieved revenue of RMB6.007 billion and net profit attributable to owners of the Company of RMB687 million for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The business performance was basically similar to that in the first half of 2023. However, in 2023, a one-off profit was realized from the disposal of 67% equity interest in a subsidiary for strategic reasons, which significantly drove the Company's profit growth in the first half of 2023. Mr. HOU Xiaofeng, CEO and President of China BlueChem said,“Despite the overhaul of multiple plants, the Company still performed well in achieving its target plans for the first half of 2024. During the period, the Company continued to strengthen safety production management and the overall safety situation remained stable. It actively expanded the market and increased efficiency, and continuously

promoted management that strives for excellence which resulted in steadily improved governance efficiency. In addition, the Company has consistently adhered to a philosophy of green and sustainable development. Its methanol plant has been awarded the honorary title of“Energy Efficiency Leader” by the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation for 13 consecutive years, and its synthetic ammonia plant has been awarded the honorary title of“Water Efficiency Leader” by the China Nitrogen Fertiliser Industry Association for 5 consecutive years.” In the production perspective , the Company continuously strengthened production and operation control, constantly improved the rationality and economy of equipment maintenance cycles, and released a 5-year rolling plan for equipment maintenance. Among them, the major overhauls of the Fudao Phase I urea unit, Fudao Phase II urea unit, and Hainan Phase II methanol unit were all completed successfully ahead of schedule, laying a solid foundation for subsequent stable operations. In the first half of the year, the Company produced 973,000 tonnes of urea, 707,000 tonnes of methanol, 445,000 tonnes of phosphate fertilisers and compound fertilisers, and 97,000 tonnes of acrylonitrile series products. Except for urea, the production of other products increased year-on-year. In terms of marketing , facing the complex and ever-changing market situation, the Company has further strengthened market analysis and priced scientifically and precisely. Meanwhile, the Company explored deeply the market competitiveness and price elasticity of products, and promoted the development of the competitive sales business of fertilisers and methanol. Additionally, the Company strengthened direct sales through e-commerce, with e-commerce direct sales volume increasing by 54% year-on-year. In the first half of the year, the Company sold 1.003 million tonnes of urea, 668,000 tonnes of methanol, 401,000 tonnes of phosphate fertilisers and compound fertilisers, and 88,000 tonnes of acrylonitrile series products. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, the increase in overall supply of urea is expected to exceed the increase in demand. Domestic urea prices are expected to be weak in the third quarter, but will improve later with the preparation of fertilisers for winter wheat. Regarding phosphate fertilisers, the overall supply is sufficient, while with the combined effects of international procurement, domestic autumn wheat demand, and the release of demand for winter storage fertiliser, the overall demand is expected to be relatively strong with prices remaining cautiously optimistic. Methanol supply is relatively abundant, while imports are expected to resume growth. Downstream demand for Methanol is expected to grow, and the cost side will provide price support. It is expected that the supply and demand situation of Methanol will change frequently,exhibiting primarily wide fluctuations in the market trend. On the other hand, both supply and demand for acrylonitrile are expected to grow, but the increase in supply will be more prominent. The market may continue to experience an oversupply, and spot prices are expected to remain weak. Mr. HOU Xiaofeng, CEO and President of China BlueChem said,“In the second half of 2024, the Company will strive to ensure the safe and stable operation of production facilities, and enhance risk mitigation capabilities. At the same time, the Company will continuously optimize resource allocation, leverage locational advantages, enhance product competitiveness and further explore the potential for marketing efficiency improvement. In addition, the Company will improve refined management standards and establish a cost control indicator system. Furthermore, it will strengthen brand building, strive to create a benchmark base for green agriculture brands and emphasize digitalization, intelligence, and green and low-carbon initiatives. Moreover, the Company will promote equipment upgrades and conduct research on the development planning of green strategic emerging industries.” - End - About China BlueChemical Ltd. China BlueChemical Ltd. (“China BlueChem”) is a listed company that specialises in the development, production and sales of chemical fertilisers and synthetic chemical products. It is the largest Central enterprise in the field of chemical fertilisers in terms of both production capacity and production volume. The Company is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation which mainly engages in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas. On 29 September 2006, China BlueChem was listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 3983. Currently, its production facilities are located in Hainan, Hubei and Heilongjiang, China, with a total designed annual production capacity of 1.84 million tonnes of urea, 1 million tonnes of phosphate and compound fertilisers (mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate and compound fertiliser), 1.4 million tonnes of methanol, 200,000 tonnes of acrylonitrile and 70,000 tonnes MMA. It has a deep water port with a designed annual throughout capacity of 18.28 million tonnes in Dongfang city, Hainan province. Boasting continued growth of its brand value, the Company's brand value reached RMB5.404 billion in 2023, up by RMB1.433 billion as compared with 2022. In early 2023, the Company was granted"The Outstanding Listed Enterprise Awards 2022 – Excellent Results Performance" by Capital Media in recognition of its impressive and growing financial results.

.

