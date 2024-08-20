Cong's Doors Open For Pre-Poll Alliance In J&K: Karra

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Newly-appointed Jammu and Kashmir president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said the doors of his party are open for pre-poll alliance in the Union territory with parties opposing BJP's policies and way of its functioning.

He also accused the BJP of destroying the“communal fabric” of the“mini-India” due to its policies and said his party will continue its efforts to strengthen Hindu-Muslim-Sikh unity in the UT.

Karra, a former MP, was appointed J-K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief on August 16 within hours after the Election Commission announced much-awaited assembly elections in the UT on September 18, 25 and October 1 with counting of votes on October 4.

Accompanied by AICC general secretary G A Mir, J-K Congress working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders, Karra was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Jammu from Srinagar and he was taken in a procession from Jammu airport to party headquarters at Residency Road.

“The stand of Congress (on pre-poll alliance) is crystal clear. We are ready to shake hands with anyone who is opposed to the BJP's policies and way of doing things. Our doors are open for everyone who are against their (BJP's) agenda,” the PCC president told reporters after addressing party workers.

Asked about the National Conference manifesto which among other things talked about restoration of Article 370, he said the Congress stood with its resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee on the next day of the abrogation of the constitutional provision in August 2019.

The CWC had deplored the“unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic” manner in which provisions of Article 370 was abrogated and the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated by the Centre into two Union territories.

Karra said there is a feel-good factor prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his message of love and brotherhood is resonating everywhere.

Earlier addressing the party workers, the Congress leader attacked the BJP and said they have disturbed the communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If you want to harm the communal fabric, the best way possible to do it is the use of religion. J&K was known as mini-India, both geographically and religiously. This fabric was destroyed by the BJP by spreading religious hatred,” he said.

However, Karra said his party which had worked for the freedom of the country by uniting the people of all religions will continue its efforts to strengthen Hindu-Muslim-Sikh unity and will never indulge in politics based on religion.

He thanked the Congress leadership for reposing faith in him and handing over the responsibility of leading the party at this“crucial juncture”.

Karra also accused the BJP of exploiting the people of Jammu region and said“the party is now in the government for the third term but the streams of milk and honey as promised by them are nowhere seen. Even the militancy-free Jammu region is now under the grip of terrorism which is evident by frequent attacks.”

“Only the goal posts changed...the militancy shifted from Kashmir to Jammu region. They (BJP) promised to wipe out militancy, what happened to their promise. Who is responsible for whatever is happening here?” he said.

He said the BJP also failed on development front.“The roads from airport to Raj Bhawan are very good but what about the roads in Poonch-Rajouri, Chenab valley and other hilly districts where the accidents are claiming precious lives almost on a daily basis.”

He also raised questions on alleged failure of the government to provide employment to the youth and to curb high inflation, and said the BJP has no answers to it.

Mir congratulated Karra on assuming the charge of PCC president and said“his appointment to the post was a right decision at the right time in view of the assembly polls”.

“He resigned as member of Parliament (in November 2016) to protest PDP-BJP alliance (in J&K) and has been associated with the Congress for the last nine years. He has been a former minister and closely linked to the grass-root workers,” the AICC general secretary said.

Mir said the Congress is in talks with like-minded parties for a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir to pull the region out of the crisis.