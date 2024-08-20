Tricoci University Of Beauty Culture Announces Partnership With Bloomington Area Career Center For Seamless Student Transfer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is excited to announce its second collaboration with a career center, this time partnering with the Bloomington Area Career Center (BACC). This partnership offers high school students an invaluable opportunity to pursue their passion for beauty while still attending high school, providing them with a seamless pathway to further their education and career in esthetics.

Through this collaboration, Tricoci University will recognize and accept transfer hours earned through the esthetics program at BACC. This allows students to transfer their existing credits from BACC to Tricoci University, ensuring their progress continues uninterrupted. Upon completing high school, students can seamlessly finish the remaining hours of the esthetics program at Tricoci University, receiving a high-quality education and a clearer pathway to a successful career in the beauty industry.

"This collaboration is an amazing opportunity for high school students to kick start their esthetics education while still in school," said Angela Howard, Regional Director of Admissions and Education Partnerships at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "By partnering with BACC, we are making it easier for students to achieve their career goals."

By recognizing and integrating coursework from BACC, Tricoci University ensures that students receive a comprehensive and continuous educational experience that prepares them for success.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture invites interested students to explore this transfer opportunity and encourages them to contact the admissions department for more information on how to begin their educational journey: .

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit .

About Bloomington Area Career Center (BACC)

Bloomington Area Career Center is a primary/secondary education company based out of 1202 E. Locust St, Bloomington, Illinois, United States. BACC currently encompasses McLean and DeWitt counties and is part of the McLean-DeWitt Regional Vocational System. There are 17 area schools participating in the Center with 18 career-oriented programs. Over 700 sophomores, juniors, and seniors who attend BACC receive education in the core academic subjects at the home school and typically spend one double-block class period per day at BACC. Through instructors, coordinators, support staff, and administrators, students are exposed to careers, technical skills, workplace skills, and integrated academic skills in the BACC courses.

