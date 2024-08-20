Quantlytica Unveils AI-Powered Liquidity Distribution Protocol To Democratize Defi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance (DeFi), the anticipated mass adoption driven by ETFs has yet to take hold, largely due to the complexities and risks associated with the space. Addressing these challenges, Quantlytica, an AI-powered liquidity distribution protocol, is emerging as a game-changer, breaking down barriers and making DeFi more accessible to a broader audience.

Quantlytica's mission is to revolutionize liquidity management in DeFi by offering a comprehensive suite of services that cater to various users, from traders to point hunters. Unlike existing platforms, Quantlytica distinguishes itself by acting as a gateway to DeFi, focusing on user-centric solutions that enhance efficiency, accessibility, and inclusivity.









Revolutionizing DeFi Accessibility and Liquidity

While DeFi is often associated with investment opportunities such as yield farming and automated trading, Quantlytica offers a far more comprehensive solution. Unlike traditional platforms like Yearn Finance and Solv Protocol, Quantlytica addresses the diverse needs of all DeFi participants, whether they are seasoned traders, point hunters, or liquidity providers.

Quantlytica's platform goes beyond yield optimization, offering a full spectrum of liquidity management services across multiple chains. Whether users are seeking the most cost-effective cross-chain bridges or automating their portfolio management, Quantlytica provides the tools they need through what it calls "liquidity automation." This positions Quantlytica not just as a wealth management tool but as a complete liquidity gateway in the crypto space.

Introduction of AI Capabilities with QuantGPT

One of Quantlytica's key innovations is the introduction of QuantGPT, an AI-powered chatbot designed to serve as a personal AI manager for users. QuantGPT simplifies DeFi participation by providing tailored advice and strategies, making it easier for users to navigate the complex DeFi landscape. This feature positions Quantlytica at the forefront of AI integration in the DeFi space, aligning with the platform's goal of making decentralized finance more user-friendly.

Upcoming Fund SDK: Bridging the Gap Between Protocols and Users

Further strengthening its offering, Quantlytica is launching the Fund SDK, a no-code toolbox that enables users to create and deploy their own DeFi strategies with ease. This innovative tool is designed to bridge the gap between DeFi protocols and users, providing a simplified yet powerful solution for those looking to participate in DeFi without requiring deep technical knowledge.

Partnerships with Industry Leaders

Quantlytica's ambitious plans are backed by leading industry players, including Polygon Labs, Web3Port Foundation, and DWF Ventures. These strategic partnerships underscore the platform's credibility and potential to drive significant advancements in the DeFi ecosystem.

"Quantlytica is poised to become a leading force in the DeFi space, offering innovative solutions that address the current challenges faced by the industry," said a spokesperson for Quantlytica. "With the launch of QuantGPT and the Fund SDK, we're making DeFi more accessible and efficient for everyone, from seasoned traders to newcomers."

As Quantlytica continues to roll out its platform, the company is committed to driving mass adoption of DeFi by making it more approachable, inclusive, and beneficial for all participants. With its AI-powered innovations and strategic partnerships, Quantlytica is set to lead the next wave of DeFi growth and adoption.

About Quantlytica

Based in Finland, Quantlytica is an AI-powered liquidity distribution protocol operating across multiple chains. The platform leverages machine learning and statistical models to conduct comprehensive analyses of returns, liquidity risks, and safety across DeFi projects. Quantlytica's solutions include automated investment strategies and the upcoming Fund SDK, which simplifies DeFi participation for users of all levels.





