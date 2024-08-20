Norway Increased Natural Gas Production By 10.8% In July%
8/20/2024 3:12:27 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
By Alimat Aliyeva
In July, Norway's natural gas production increased by 10.8%
year-on-year, to 11.16 billion cubic meters,
Azernews reports.
According to updated calculations, in June the volume of
production amounted to 10.37 billion cubic meters, that is, it
increased by 7.6% last month. NOD predicted production in June at
the level of 9.9 billion cubic meters.
In July, Norway increased oil, condensate and LPG production by
0.9% year-on-year to 2.079 million barrels per day (bpd). Compared
to June, it increased by 6% (from a revised 1,961 million b/d).
Oil production in the country in July averaged 1.826 million
b/d, which is 6.3% higher than the June volume, but 0.5% less than
production in the same month of 2023. NOD predicted a figure of
1.72 million b/s.
