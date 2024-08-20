عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt Raises Electricity Prices By Up To 50 Percent

Egypt Raises Electricity Prices By Up To 50 Percent


8/20/2024 3:12:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Egypt is raising electricity prices by up to 50 percent under an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Azernews reports.

The increased electricity prices will apply to regular electricity consumers from October 1. The increase will range from 14.45 percent to 50 percent, according to Reuters.

The latest tariff increase was supposed to take effect in early summer, but was postponed as the country faced a shortage of electricity due to increased demand for indoor cooling.

Egypt needs to import about $1.18 billion worth of fuel oil and natural gas to put an end to the constant power outages exacerbated by successive heat waves. The country generates most of its electricity by burning natural gas.

MENAFN20082024000195011045ID1108581595


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search