Egypt Raises Electricity Prices By Up To 50 Percent
By Alimat Aliyeva
Egypt is raising electricity prices by up to 50 percent under an
agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),
The increased electricity prices will apply to regular
electricity consumers from October 1. The increase will range from
14.45 percent to 50 percent, according to Reuters.
The latest tariff increase was supposed to take effect in early
summer, but was postponed as the country faced a shortage of
electricity due to increased demand for indoor cooling.
Egypt needs to import about $1.18 billion worth of fuel oil and
natural gas to put an end to the constant power outages exacerbated
by successive heat waves. The country generates most of its
electricity by burning natural gas.
