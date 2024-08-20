Construction Of Nuclear Power Plant In Kazakhstan Causes Public Concern And Criticism
Date
8/20/2024 3:12:26 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The final public hearings on the construction of a nuclear power
plant in Kazakhstan were held in Astana, before that they were held
in other major cities of the country, Azernews
reports.
One of the participants stressed that the construction of a
nuclear power plant carries not only environmental, technological
and financial risks, but can also become the subject of military
blackmail.
Her point of view was supported by other participants in the
hearings, among whom was economist Daniyar Kaliev, who recalled the
examples of the Zaporozhye NPP in Ukraine, the Fukushima accident
and the Chernobyl disaster, which, according to him, should serve
as a warning for Kazakhstan. Kaliyev also noted that nuclear
generation is already outdated, while the world is actively
switching to renewable energy sources (RES), the share of which is
growing rapidly.
It was also announced at the hearing that the construction and
operation of nuclear power plants can significantly hit the pockets
of Kazakhstanis, as well as raise issues of nuclear waste
disposal.
The Ministry of Energy has previously raised the issue of
electricity shortages during peak hours, which, according to the
government, makes it necessary to build a nuclear power plant.
Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev stated that there is
a shortage of electricity in Kazakhstan during peak hours : "We
have to buy electric energy from the Russian Federation. 280
million kWh have been purchased since the beginning of the year. It
is cheap at night, and correspondingly more expensive during peak
hours, so we have to buy at a high price," he explained.
Following the results of the hearings, which were attended by
industry experts and residents of the capital, the date of the
referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in
Kazakhstan will be determined.
MENAFN20082024000195011045ID1108581594
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.