Program To Set Up Bomb Shelters In Schools Must Be Fully Implemented - Zelensky
Date
8/20/2024 3:12:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine emphasized the need to ensure that Ukrainian schools have proper bomb shelters so that as many children as possible can study offline in the upcoming academic year.
That's according to the president's latest video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.
"Today it's Kropyvnytskyi. We just had a meeting of the congress of local and regional authorities. Lots of questions. These include preparations for an academic year in Ukrainian schools, the heating season, healthcare, and funding opportunities in communities. Among the main ones – we must fully implement the program of bomb shelters in schools. So that in the upcoming academic year as many children as possible could go to school offline," Zelensky said.
The president added he had spoken on this matter Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.
"There were also questions today regarding school buses. And these should be resolved exactly as people in communities say. Transport must be provided to children. This must be done promptly. I have issued appropriate instructions to government officials," the president emphasized.
As reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky announced the preparation of several technical solutions by the Cabinet of Ministers that would help schools, wherever the security situation allows, to remain open to students.
