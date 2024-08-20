Naftogaz Group Actively Preparing For Upcoming Heating Season CEO Chernyshov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group is actively preparing for the upcoming winter by increasing natural production volumes and stocks, and by adjusting its infrastructure to wartime conditions.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov on the sidelines of the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Obviously, the next winter is historic for Ukraine in the sense that it will be the most challenging in terms of providing energy, resources, and heat. Naftogaz Group is actively preparing for the upcoming winter,” Chernyshov told.

In his words, this winter Ukrainians will be provided with domestically produced gas. Currently, Naftogaz Group's gas production volumes are 7% higher compared to 2023.

According to Chernyshov, gas prices for household consumers will remain unchanged.

Among other things, Naftogaz Group's head noted that the accumulation of natural gas is being carried out according to the schedule, and the volume of such stocks is continuously growing.

In addition, Chernyshov emphasized that Naftogaz Group was consistently adapting its infrastructure to the challenges related to Russia's full-scale invasion, conducting necessary repairs, and preparing for the future.

“Households must have heating. Our consumers and district heating companies will be provided with the necessary natural gas volumes,” Chernyshov added.

Meanwhile, he called on Ukrainians to check their gas equipment and focus on the energy efficiency of their homes.

A reminder that Ukrainian underground storage facilities are

operating as usual with regard to the injection and withdrawal of natural gas , including by foreign traders.

