Russian Soldier Charged With Torturing Civilian Near Kyiv To Obtain Info On Ukraine's Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's law enforcers pressed charges in absentia against a Russian military serviceman who at the outset of the invasion shot and tortured a resident of Kyiv region in order to obtain from him information about the location of Ukrainian units.

That's according to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

The suspect, who at the time served as a gunner in the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, is accused of violating the laws and of war.

According to the inquiry, in March 2022, he was deployed in the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district.

exposes Russian spies operating in three region

After encountering a local resident, he shot the man in the leg to detain him, approached the wounded man and put a knife to his throat, demanding that he share information about the location of Ukraine's military units.

Along with other Russian soldiers, the culprit deprived his victim of liberty, bringing him to a local school where the civilian was held and interrogated for another five days.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU security service pressed charges in absentia against two Russian soldiers who, at the beginning of the full-scale war, tortured and murdered Colonel Telizhenko, the Assistant Rector of the SBU National Academy.