Ukraine Controls 93 Settlements In Kursk Region Cinc Syrskyi

The Ukrainian currently control over 1,260 square kilometers of territory and 93 settlements in Russia's Kursk region.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this at a meeting of the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"A grouping of the Defense Forces is conducting an offensive defense on the Kursk axis in order to create a security zone and stop from Russian territory, as well as to overtake the enemy. Since the offensive began in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced from 28 to 35 kilometers deep into enemy defenses, captured 1,263 square kilometers of territory and gained control of 93 settlements," he said.

Syrskyi stressed that the enemy was conducting a maneuverable defense, trying to prevent the further advance of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces deep into Russian territory, building up groups of troops and moving forces from other directions.

He noted that "further actions of our troops on this axis will depend on the development of the operational situation."

Ukraine's offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024.

On August 15, Ukraine announced the creation of a military commandant's office in Ukrainian-controlled territories in the Kursk region, and Major General Eduard Moskaliov was appointed its head.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region contributed to the destruction of the logistics of the Russian army and the depletion of their reserves.

