Electrification Starts Here - Unveiling The 2023 Southwire Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The report, 85 pages in total, presents the company's most substantial impacts on the five core tenets of sustainability: Growing Green, Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right and Building Worth. Read the full report

here .

"The promise of an all-electric future in North America is here – a movement toward

an electrified that leverages sources of power to meet society's evolving needs," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's President and CEO. "At Southwire, we are taking a leadership position to ensure we are part of the conversation and the solution toward a sustainable, electrified future."

The 2023 sustainability report highlights progress toward Southwire's strategic sustainability goals:



Living Well: Safety Achievement



In 2023, we achieved a total

recordable injury rate (TRIR) of 0.77, a historical best performance and ahead of our target of 0.8.

We attribute our success to a strong investment in our proactive safety culture, the hard work of our team members and best-in-class risk prevention processes and tools.

Doing Right:

Ethisphere Achievement





We met our goal to achieve recognition on World's Most Ethical Companies list

a year ahead of our target, joining a competitive group of 136 companies worldwide.



Achievement is based on an intensive review process of each organization's reputation and ethical practices. Success is attributed to

Southwire's major investment in a robust Ethics & Compliance program, including in our ONE Southwire culture. Thank you to our team members for Doing Right and speaking up!

"We are excited to announce the progress we've made towards our sustainability goals, especially the honor of being recognized by Ethisphere as one of its World's Most Ethical Companies for 2024," said Burt Fealing, EVP, General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer." These initiatives reflect the hard work of our team members as they continue to lead with purpose and do business the right way."



Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Statement



This year's report includes our first public climate risk report in alignment with the

TCFD framework including:





Climate-related risks and opportunities that are material to

Southwire. Their impacts on the organization's business strategy.

Beyond the 2023 Southwire Sustainability Report, Southwire is proud to further our commitment to our sustainability goals through the 2023 Sustainability Fact Sheet, which provides an overview of the company's progress towards our 2023 goals and initiatives.

To view Southwire's 2023

Sustainability

Report or 2023

Sustainability

Fact Sheet, visit

. For more Southwire news, visit

.

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in many important electrical markets. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment, electrical components, hand tools and jobsite power and lighting solutions, and the company provides a variety of field and support services to customers around the world. For more information about Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit .

