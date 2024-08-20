AQUASIGHT Selected For Prestigious Google AI Academy: A Game-Changing Partnership To Improve American Public Water Infrastructure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TROY, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquasight, a leader in real-time smart water solutions with over 125 successful deployments, is proud to announce its selection as one of only 15 organizations -and the sole representative from the water industry-to join the AI Academy: American Infrastructure program. This prestigious program, launched by Google Public Sector, is designed to partner with established innovators using AI to address critical public infrastructure challenges across the United States.

Continue Reading

As part of this exclusive cohort, Aquasight will collaborate closely with Google's world-class talent, leveraging their vast resources and expertise to scale its innovative solutions. The partnership will focus on harnessing AI to create smarter, more sustainable water and wastewater management systems, ultimately benefiting communities nationwide.

Selected as the sole water industry representative in Google AI Academy.

Post this

"We're honored to be selected by Google for this incredible opportunity," said Mahesh Lunani, Founder and CEO of Aquasight. "This partnership transcends technology; it's about creating meaningful impact and driving essential change where it's most needed. Collaborating with Google enables us to elevate our AI capabilities and broaden our influence, ensuring that our smart water solutions can be deployed nationwide at an accessible price point."

Aquasight will gain access to tailored mentorship, advanced AI development, and strategic guidance from Google's experts. The goal is to refine and enhance Aquasight's AI and Digital Twin offerings, enabling the company to tackle pressing challenges in the water and wastewater utility industry nationwide at an incredibly affordable price point.

This collaboration highlights Aquasight's dedication to innovation and its forward-thinking approach to transforming water management with advanced technology. Partnering with Google AI enhances Aquasight's digital real-time analytics and AI infrastructure, further strengthening our ability to support water and wastewater agencies across the nation, contributing to a more sustainable future.

About Aquasight:

Aquasight is at the forefront of smart water solutions, harnessing its industry-leading architecture and advanced suite of AI tools. With deployments across more than 125 agencies, Aquasight excels in optimizing water distribution, wastewater collection, treatment processes, asset risk planning, capital forecasting, pump operations and maintenance, and underground virus surveillance. Committed to innovation, Aquasight's mission is to deliver transformative digital solutions to water and wastewater utilities.

For more information, visit aquasight or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Corazza

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

248-802-4674

SOURCE Aquasight