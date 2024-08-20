BIG LOTS EXPANDS HALLOWEEN BARGAIN OFFERING WITH $11 MILLION PARTY SUPPLY CLOSEOUT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Closeout Deal Includes Halloween Indoor and Outdoor Décor; Children, Adult and Pet Costumes; and Trick-or-Treat Essentials For 50-70% Less Than Original Retail Pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Big Lots, (NYSE: BIG ), today announced the of its biggest extreme bargain Halloween closeout ever after purchasing a well-known national party retailer's overstock, originally valued at $11 million. The deal covers hundreds of new Halloween items, including indoor and outdoor décor; costumes for adults, children and pets; pumpkin carving kits; tableware; trick-or-treat essentials; apparel and more that will be sold for 50-70% less than their original retail prices.

Big Lots acquisition of its biggest extreme bargain Halloween closeout ever adds hundreds of new Halloween items that will be sold for 50-70% less than their original retail prices.

Adding to its assortment of unique and popular Halloween bargains on decor, candy and more, this closeout deal positions Big Lots as the nation's largest discount Halloween retailer heading into fall. Halloween items from this closeout deal will be available in-store only for a limited time, beginning in mid-August, with assortment varying by store.

"Our ongoing efforts to find high-demand products at unbeatable prices are accelerating, with new closeout deals and truckloads of bargains arriving at stores every week," said Bruce Thorn, President and CEO, at Big Lots. "This new closeout deal significantly increases our total offering for Halloween, making this our biggest Halloween ever. Big Lots is the must-stop, one-stop destination for the broadest variety of Halloween bargains this season."

These bargains are perfectly timed as Halloween is increasingly popularity with consumers across the U.S. A new survey of U.S. shoppers conducted by Big Lots found that 59% plan to shop for Halloween items this year with 85% planning to spend the same amount or more this year. One in five shoppers plan to spend more than $100 on Halloween this year with 33% planning to spend between $50 - $100. Their top merchandise categories are candy (88%), decorations (85%), pumpkins (56%), costumes (36%), and party supplies (30%).

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG ) is one of America's largest off-price retailers, offering bargains on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry essentials, kitchenware, pet supplies, and more. The Company fulfills its mission to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by strategically sourcing bargains in a variety of creative ways, such as closeouts, overstocks and manufacturer liquidations. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, visit biglots .

